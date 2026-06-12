Mistakes Doom Quakes in One-Run Defeat

Published on June 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (33-27) let small miscues pile up, which allowed the Inland Empire 66ers (26-34) to find their footing in the later stages at San Manuel Stadium, handing the Quakes a 6-5 loss.

Early on, Rancho Cucamonga went right to work establishing an early lead. Kendrey Maduro legged out a two-out infield single in the top of the first, and on the very next pitch, Ryland Zaborowski doubled him in, moving the Quakes in front 1-0.

Two innings later, Zaborowski came through again, posting his second run-scoring swing. He lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Hayden Alvarez home to double Rancho Cucamonga's advantage to 2-0.

Alvarez added to it himself in their next turn at bat, using his hustle to produce a run. As runners stood on the corners with one out, he hit a sharp ground ball to third and beat out a would-be inning-ending double play, notching a fielder's choice to go up 3-0.

However, Inland Empire's lineup flipped a switch in the bottom of the sixth, and they capitalized on Quake mistakes to spark a comeback. A Korbyn Dickerson infield single cut their deficit down to two, and two batters later, a wild pitch pulled them back within one. A walk then loaded the bases, setting up Dervy Ventura to lift a fly ball into right-center field that got lost in the night sky, plating two runs that resulted in their first lead. Estevan Moreno promptly supplied an RBI single shortly thereafter, handing the 66ers a 5-3 edge heading into the final three innings.

Playing from behind for the first time, the Quakes wasted no time leveling the score. Marlon Quintero and Felix Morrobel ripped consecutive two-out singles in the top of the eighth, and a Hayden Alvarez double chased them both home, tying the contest at five.

Nevertheless, Inland Empire regained the momentum in their half of the frame, taking control of the game without putting a ball in play. Dickerson walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth and stole second base, placing the go-ahead run in scoring position. A dropped third strike advanced him another 90 feet before a wild pitch plated him, placing the 66ers on top 6-5, three outs away from victory.

Maduro re-ignited the Quakes' comeback hopes at the start of their final turn at bat, roping a double down the left field line. Yet, Rancho Cucamonga could not progress him past third base, ending their night in defeat.

The Quakes look to bounce back on Friday at 6:30 PM in game four of their six-game series against the 66ers. LHP Alton Davis starts for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Mason Peters for Inland Empire. Play resumes at Morongo Field on June 23rd when the Quakes host the Stockton Ports on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.