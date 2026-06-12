Visalia Loses Lead to Fresno to Snap Win Streak

Published on June 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (26-34) lost an early lead to the Fresno Grizzlies (31-29) and fell on Thursday night 7-5 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia still leads this week's series 2-1 but the Grizzlies have a seven games to five advantage in the Highway 99 Rivalry Series with 12 games left to play. The Rawhide's four game win streak came to an end.

Fresno plated a run in the first inning but Visalia offense was strong early scoring a run apiece in four straight innings.

Adrian Rodriguez hit a two out RBI single in the second inning to tie the game. Enyervert Perez then gave the Rawhide the lead with an RBI knock in the third. Visalia extended the lead in the fourth frame on an RBI infield single by JD Dix.

The Grizzlies tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning but Visalia plated a go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame. Abdias De La Cruz led off with a walk and after Visalia loaded the bases Jose Alpuria drove in the run on a RBI groundout.

Fresno then roared to life in the sixth plating four runs thanks to four singles, an error and a walk.

Visalia loaded the bases in the bottom of the eight with no outs but a JD Dix sacrifice fly was the inning's only run.

Simon Gregersen made his first start for Visalia tossing four innings with two strikeouts and just three hits and a run allowed.

Rocco Reid struck out five batters in two scoreless innings of relief.

JD Dix had a two hit night with two RBI and extended his on-base streak to 26 games- the second longest active streak in the California League. Alpuria and Ivan Luciano added two hit performances.

The Battle for the Highway 99 Rivalry Series continues on Friday at Valley Strong Ballpark with Country Music Night. The first 350 fans will receive a Rawhide Country Jersey courtesy of 106.7 KJUG Country.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.