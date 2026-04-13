Grizzlies Close out Ports 11-1 to Take Series

Published on April 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies closed out the week with authority Sunday afternoon.

Fresno powered past the Stockton Ports 11-1 at Chukchansi Park, securing four wins in the six-game series and bouncing back in dominant fashion to finish the homestand.

The Grizzlies (6-3) combined timely hitting, power and strong pitching to control the finale, breaking things open in the middle innings after a tight start.

Stockton (3-6) struck first in the third, using a triple from Bryan Andrade and an RBI single from Bobby Blandford to take a 1-0 lead.

Fresno answered immediately.

Luis Mendez doubled to open the bottom of the third, and Clayton Gray followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1, setting the tone for a steady offensive push.

The Grizzlies took the lead for good in the fifth when Jack O'Dowd continued his hot stretch, launching a solo home run to right field. The blast marked O'Dowd's second home run in as many games, giving Fresno a 2-1 advantage.

Fresno broke the game open in the sixth.

The Grizzlies sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs, capitalizing on patience and timely hitting. O'Dowd added a sacrifice fly, Mendez drove in a run with a single, and Cameron Nelson followed with an RBI knock. Roldy Brito delivered the biggest swing of the inning, clearing the bases with a three-run single as Fresno built an 8-1 lead.

The offense kept rolling in the seventh.

Matt Klein delivered a milestone moment, launching his first professional home run - a two-run shot to right-center - extending the lead to 10-1 and putting the game firmly out of reach.

Fresno added one more in the eighth on Brito's RBI triple and a groundout from Derek Bernard, capping an 11-run, 11-hit performance.

On the mound, Angel Jimenez set the tone early, allowing one run over four innings while striking out six. Ethan Cole (1-0) earned the win in relief with three scoreless innings, and Austin Emener closed out the final two frames, combining with Cole to shut down Stockton over the final five innings.

The Grizzlies pitching staff struck out 13 and limited the Ports to just one run on five hits, keeping traffic to a minimum throughout the afternoon.

With the win, Fresno secured the series victory, taking four of six from Stockton.

The Grizzlies hit the road for a six-game series in Ontario at the brand new ONT FIELD.







California League Stories from April 12, 2026

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