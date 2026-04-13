Quakes Drop Series Finale to Storm

Published on April 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (6-3) could not contain the Lake Elsinore Storm (4-5) lineup on Sunday afternoon, dropping the final game of their six-game set 14-6 to take a series split.

Early on, the Quakes turned to the bottom of the order to spark a two-out rally in the top of the second inning. RBI singles from Eliezer Rivero and Anyelo Marquez sandwiched a Jonathan Linares run-scoring double, placing Rancho Cucamonga ahead 3-0.

However, the Storm promptly answered back. Tallies in the second and third dropped the deficit to one, and despite the Quakes scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth, the home team's momentum stayed untouched. Lake Elsinore rallied for five runs in the bottom of the frame, grabbing the lead at 7-4.

From that point forward, the Storm never looked back. They outpaced the Quakes 7-2 over the remaining five innings, salting away an eight-run win.

Following a day off on Monday, the Quakes are back at Morongo Field starting on Tuesday, April 14th, to kick off their first North Division series of the season against the San Jose Giants. The series opener is also the first of two Education Day games with an 11:00 AM first pitch.







California League Stories from April 12, 2026

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