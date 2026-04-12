Late Home Run for Grizzlies Gives Them 3-2 Series Lead

Published on April 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - A back-and-forth affair went to the Grizzlies (5-3) on Saturday night after a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth powered Fresno to a 9-8 win and gave them a 3-2 series lead going into the finale on Sunday.

Stockton (3-5) trailed 3-0 after three innings via home runs from Derek Bernard and Wilder Dalis against starter Donny Troconis. The Ports got a run back in the fourth when Judah Morris drove home Ali Camarillo to make it a 3-1 game. They scored two more in the fifth when an error plated Michael Brooks and wild pitch brought in Myles Naylor to tie it up at 3-3.

The Ports strung five hits together in the seventh and scored four runs on a Bobby Blandford bases loaded walk, an RBI single from Camarillo, and a two-RBI base hit from Morris to take a 7-3 lead. But Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning with three runs of their own on a solo home run from Jack O'Dowd and Dalis' second, two-run homer of the game to cut it to a 7-6 Stockton advantage.

The visitors got a run back in the top of the eighth when Carlos Pacheco doubled home Michael Brooks - who walked four times on the night - and the Ports were back up by two at 8-6.

Bryan Restituyo remained in the game after giving up the home run to Dalis, and got the first two outs of the bottom of the eighth before running into trouble. He gave up a two-strike single to center on a nice piece of hitting from O'Dowd and then walked Cam Nelson. That was followed by a Roldy Brito three-run bomb to left to give Fresno a 9-8 lead, as two switch hitters hit home runs off the lefty Restituyo.

Stockton put two aboard in the ninth via walks to Daniel Bucciero and Brooks, but Naylor would be frozen on a two-strike curveball from Seth Clausen to end the ballgame.

Manager Darryl Kennedy was ejected in the third inning when he argued Pacheco fouled a ball off his foot that was ruled fair and led to him being thrown out.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for 1:05 PM first pitch at Chukchansi Park. Fresno will roll out their game one starter in RHP Angel Jimenez (0-0, 3.86) vs. Ports opening day starter RHP Nathan Dettmer (0-1, 4.05).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from April 11, 2026

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