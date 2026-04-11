Quakes Outpitch Storm Late in Friday Night Thriller

Published on April 11, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - Six scoreless innings from the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (5-2) bullpen successfully stifled the red-hot Lake Elsinore Storm (3-4) offense, paving the way for a 5-4 victory on Friday at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore.

After Lake Elsinore plated at least one run in each of their first three turns at the dish, Davidxon Lara, Nicolò Pinazzi, Jaren Warwick, and Jakob Guardado held them in check the rest of the way to lock down the win.

In the early goings, Rancho Cucamonga's lineup went right after Storm starting pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft. A balk, wild pitch, Slate Alford infield single, and Gabriel Davalillo base hit forced a first-inning exit, fueling a four-run rally in the top of the first, placing Lake Elsinore behind the eight ball before their first chance to hit.

However, the Storm wasted no time cancelling out the early offense. One run in their half of the first, two in the second, and another in the third quickly leveled the score at four apiece.

Both sets of relievers then stepped up and took control of the contest. Two spotless frames ensued, keeping the Quakes and Storm evened up through the fifth.

The Quakes threatened right away in the top of the sixth thanks to a Kevyn Castillo single and a Kendrey Maduro double before Alford walked to load the bases. Lucas Ramirez earned a free pass two batters later, breaking the deadlock and propelling Rancho Cucamonga into the lead.

That proved to be more than enough run support for the Rancho Cucamonga pitching staff. Lara capped off his third shutout inning by working around a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth, handing the ball over to Pinazzi and Warwick to lock down the seventh and eighth.

Lake Elsinore cobbled together one last two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth, placing the tying and winning runs on base. But with the game on the line, Guardado emerged to fan the only batter he faced, sealing the win.

The Quakes can pull ahead in the series on Saturday at 6:45 PM in game five of six against the Storm. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga to face RHP Tyler Schmitt for Lake Elsinore.







California League Stories from April 11, 2026

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