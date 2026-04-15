Thach's Grand Night Powers Grizzlies in Ontario Opener

Published on April 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies' offense erupted early and never let up Tuesday night.

Fresno scored eight runs in the second inning and added another eight-run frame later, rolling past the Ontario Tower Buzzers 18-7 at ONT Field to open the series in emphatic fashion.

It matched the most runs in an inning this season for the Grizzlies as they have now put up a snowman in three separate innings.

The Grizzlies (7-3) pounded out 12 hits, tying a season-high, and drew eight walks, turning traffic into damage all night long while bouncing back with one of their most complete offensive performances of the season.

After a quiet first inning, Fresno broke the game open in the second.

The Grizzlies loaded the bases with three straight free passes before Jeremy Ciriaco, in his first Grizzlies at bat, delivered a two-run double to open the scoring.

Clayton Gray followed with an RBI single, and Cameron Nelson added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Fresno wasn't finished.

Following a bunt single and an error, Tanner Thach delivered the biggest swing of the night, launching a grand slam to right field to cap the inning and push the lead to 8-0.

Ontario (5-4) answered with a run in the second and added three more in the fourth, taking advantage of walks and a key extra-base hit to cut into the deficit.

The Grizzlies responded again in the fourth, adding a run on a fielder's choice to extend the lead to 9-1 before the game settled briefly in the middle innings.

Ontario continued to chip away, scoring twice in the fifth to make it 9-6, but Fresno never allowed the momentum to fully swing.

The decisive blow came in the seventh.

Fresno sent 11 men to the plate and scored eight runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Derek Bernard and a two-run home run from Thach - his second homer of the night. The outburst pushed the lead to 17-6 and effectively put the game out of reach.

Thach finished with a career night, going 4-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBIs. It's the most RBI by a Grizzlies hitter since Skyler Messenger had seven in a game back in July of 2023. Thach also tallied the second multi-homer game of his professional career, the first coming against the Dodger's Single-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga in the final game of 2025.

Bernard added three hits and three RBIs, while Gray drove in three and scored twice.

Nelson and Ciriaco each contributed multi-RBI efforts as Fresno went 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, Brady Parker (1-0) earned the win in relief, working 3 1/3 innings and striking out seven. Angel Jimenez started and allowed one run over 3 2/3 innings while striking out six, and Yanzel Correa closed out the final two innings.

The 18 runs were a season high through the first ten games of the season in what turned into the longest game based on time through the early stretch.

Despite allowing seven runs, Fresno's pitching staff recorded 15 strikeouts and limited Ontario to 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

The Grizzlies have already won three in a row for the second time this season and will look to tie their season-high of four games when they take on the Tower Buzzers Wednesday night.

Fresno will turn to Marcos Herrera while Ontario will counter with Brady Smith.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm and the Grizzlies broadcast will begin with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 6:20pm.







California League Stories from April 15, 2026

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