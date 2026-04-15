Strikeouts Doom Rawhide in Series Opener

Published on April 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (2-8) struck out 17 times in a 5-1 defeat to the Inland Empire 66ers (3-6) on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide were held scoreless into the ninth inning until Jose Alpuria's two out RBI single scored Ivan Luciano.

Inland Empire opened the scoring with a two run home run in the second inning and added a run apiece in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings.

Jose Mejia continued his excellent start to the season with a first inning single to extend his season starting hit streak to nine games. Kayson Cunningham had a base hit and extended his on-base streak to start the season to nine games.

Rawhide reliever Teofilo Mendez struck out five batters in three innings of work. Erick Reynoso recorded three strikeouts in two innings of relief and Alexis Liebano pitched a scoreless frame.

Game two of the series from Valley Strong Ballpark continues on Wednesday night with the Rawhide facing the 66ers at 6:35 PM.

The game is a Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday presented by American Quality Life Hospice, Park Visalia, Wellcare by Healthnet, Lux Dermatology and Extra Caring Homecare LLC. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office sponsored by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from April 15, 2026

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