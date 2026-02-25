Derek Franks Set to Exit Role as Fresno Grizzlies President

Published on February 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies, announced today that he will be leaving the organization after 22 years with the club. Named the 2015 Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year, Franks helped guide the organization through significant growth, change, and national recognition. Beginning as a Ticket Office Intern in 2004, his career has been defined by hard work, determination, and a deep passion for the Fresno community.

Franks' legacy with the Grizzlies and downtown Fresno as a whole is monumental. During his tenure, he oversaw more than $15 million in improvements to Chukchansi Park, including the additions of Fresno Social, the Splash Park, a new videoboard, and more. Franks also helped steward the organization through two ownership transitions, including the beginning of a new era under Diamond Baseball Holdings, providing operational continuity and stability for staff, partners, and fans alike.

"The past 22 years have been a dream come true," said Franks. "I grew up in this organization, and it shaped far more than my career, it shaped my life. I met my wife because of this job. My kids grew up at the ballpark. I've built friendships here in Fresno and throughout Minor League Baseball that I know will last a lifetime. I'm incredibly grateful to Diamond Baseball Holdings for the expertise, support, and belief they've brought to this organization. They've strengthened the foundation in meaningful ways, and I leave knowing the team is in a great place with a phenomenal ownership group. I'm proud of what we've built, thankful for the friendships that will last a lifetime, and excited to watch the Grizzlies continue to thrive in the years ahead."

Under Franks' leadership, the Fresno Grizzlies helped drive industry change with the introduction of the Fresno Tacos alter ego, hosted countless events including Taco Truck Throwdown and Tequila Fest, and continued to elevate the organization's presence both locally and nationally.

During his tenure, the organization earned:

The 2017 Bob Freitas Award from Baseball America, recognizing the top overall operation in Minor League Baseball

Two Golden Bobblehead Awards, Minor League Baseball's annual league-wide honors

2017 Ballpark Digest Promotion of the Year ("Bacon vs. Tacos")

Back-to-Back nominations for the Larry MacPhail Award (2015-2016)

The 2015 Triple-A National Championship

Five World Series titles by the club's Major League parent affiliates

National recognition for innovative and fan-focused promotions

"Derek's impact on the Grizzlies and the Central Valley simply cannot be overstated," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, respectively. "Over the course of more than two decades, he played a central role in shaping the club into a cornerstone of the community, leading with vision, creativity and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We are deeply grateful for his dedication to the Grizzlies and the city of Fresno, and we wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter."

Franks looks forward to continuing his professional career here in Fresno and remaining active in the local community. He and his family also look forward to supporting the Fresno Grizzlies as fans in the years ahead. The new General Manager of the Fresno Grizzlies will be announced next week.







California League Stories from February 25, 2026

Derek Franks Set to Exit Role as Fresno Grizzlies President - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.