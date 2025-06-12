Grizzlies Slug, Shutdown Nuts After Early Deficit

June 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Down 3-0, the Fresno Grizzlies (26-33) slugged their way ahead and then shutdown the Modesto Nuts (35-23) for a 5-3 victory Wednesday Night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

A bases clearing triple and an RBI double to overcome the deficit keyed the Grizzlies response as they backed starter Marcos Herrera's 6-inning start.

Modesto took a first inning lead when Carlos Jimenez hit an opposite field home run with one out in the first, driving it out to left field.

The Grizzlies put a runner on with one out in the bottom of the inning when Tommy Hopfe doubled into left center field.

The Nuts added two runs in the second after a leadoff walk. Two singles and a double play combined to extend their lead to 3-0.

Robert Calaz led off the second inning with a single to left center and moved to second when Blake Wright drove a ball into right field. Kevin Fitzer drew a walk to load the bases, but Modesto starter Ryan Sloan retired the next two batters.

Kelvin Hidalgo laced a triple into the gap in left center to clear the bases and tie the game.

The Grizzlies took the lead in the bottom of the third when Andy Perez singled to start the inning and moved to second on a balk, with the ensuing discussion leading to an ejection of Modesto's manager Luis Caballero.

Robert Calaz then launched a doubled off the very top of the wall in straight away center field to score Perez, putting the Grizzlies in front with a 4-3 lead.

The score remained that way into the top of the 7th when Modesto had runners on the corners with two outs. Modesto attempted to score on a double steal but in the ensuing rundown, Jacob Hinderleider threw home to Juan Castillo to cut down the would be run and end the inning. It also gave Brady Hill a scoreless inning in relief.

Fresno added an insurance run in the bottom of the 7th when Yeiker Reyes drew a walk and stole second. A couple of groundouts produced the run and extended Fresno's lead to 5-3.

Fidel Ulloa tossed a scoreless eighth and Nathan Blasick nailed down the ninth for his league leading 10th save of the season.

Each of the first six Grizzlies in the lineup had at least one hit with the middle third; Hinderleider, Calaz, and Blake Wright had two apiece.

Herrera finished his longest outing of the season to earn his 3rd win, tossing six innings with five strikeouts while most of the hits and all of the runs came in the first two innings.

The Grizzlies' defense was fantastic behind him. Besides the thwarted double steal, the Grizzlies turned a pair of double plays and both Andy Perez and Tommy Hopfe both made diving catches as well.

The series continues Thursday night as Everett Catlett takes the ball for Fresno against Jeter Martinez of Modesto with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies will take the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers on Thursday, with another 1v1 Food Truck Throwdown featuring cookies.

Friday the Grizzlies will be the tribute to the Fresno Tigers, Saturday is Grizzcon with a special appearance by Kate Flannery from "The Office" and Sunday is the first night game with the return of Pre-Game Catch on Father's Day.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch. Thursday night will also be broadcasted on 1430 AM ESPN Fresno with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:35pm.







California League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.