Historic Tributes, Fan Favorites, and Celebrity Appearances Highlight Grizzlies' Upcoming Series

June 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies return to Chukchansi Park for an action-packed series against the Modesto Nuts from Tuesday, June 10 through Sunday, June 15. Fans will enjoy unique promotions, historical tributes, celebrity appearances, and memorable family activities throughout the week.

Series Highlights:

Thursday, June 12 - Malmö Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly

Celebrate MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Oatly as the Grizzlies transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers for one night only. The event highlights Oatly's hometown of Malmö, Sweden, featuring stylish pink-accented jerseys worn by the Grizzlies players, as part of a nationwide Minor League celebration. Fans can enter for their chance to win a game-worn, signed jersey at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Contests

Friday, June 13 - Fresno Tigers Tribute Night & Friday Night Fireworks presented by Community Health Systems

Honor Fresno's baseball heritage with the annual Fresno Tigers Tribute Night, paying homage to the 1946 West Coast Negro League team. Following the game, fans will be treated to an unforgettable Friday Night Fireworks show, lighting up the downtown Fresno skyline.

Saturday, June 14 - Grizzcon Night presented by Central Valley Cards & Collectibles, featuring Kate Flannery

Join us for Grizzcon Night, a baseball and collectibles extravaganza presented by Central Valley Cards & Collectibles. Explore dozens of trading cards and memorabilia booths along the concourse. Fans will also have another chance to meet Kate Flannery, beloved for her role as Meredith in "The Office," in her rescheduled special appearance.

Sunday, June 15 - Father's Day at the Ballpark

Celebrate Father's Day at Chukchansi Park with special festivities, including the return of pregame catch on the field. Enjoy our first Sunday evening start time of the season at 5:05 p.m. and treat Dad to an unforgettable day filled with baseball and family fun.

Tickets for this series and all 2025 Fresno Grizzlies home games can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. For season ticket information, call 559-320-HITS (4487).







