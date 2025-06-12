Quakes End Skid, Beat Sixers

June 12, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes returned to the win-column on Wednesday night, ending their eight-game losing streak with an 11-6 win over the Inland Empire 66ers at San Manuel Stadium.

Logan Tabeling (4-1) pitched a career-high five innings and Elijah Hainline homered and drove in four runs, as the Quakes snapped their longest losing streak since they lost ten in a row in 2014.

Rancho led from start to finish, tallying two in the first and then four in the second, taking a commanding 6-1 lead and chasing starting pitcher Brandon Dufault (0-1) after he recorded just three outs.

Hainline mashed his fourth homer of the year in the sixth, a three-run shot to make it 11-1.

The 66ers would get four in the bottom of the sixth and one in the ninth to round out the scoring.

Rancho Cucamonga (34-25) now leads the South Division by four games over Visalia and by six over Lake Elsinore, with just seven to play. Their magic number is three over Visalia and just two over Lake Elsinore. On Thursday night, the Quakes will send Christian Zazueta (5-2) to the mound against 66ers' right-hander Yeferson Vargas (4-5) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 17th, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm in a six-game home stand. Tuesday the 17th will be Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, with fans having the opportunity to score a FREE Club Seat ticket to the game by visiting the website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!







California League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.