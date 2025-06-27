Game Three Goes to Grizzlies 5-3

June 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - After trading blow outs for the first two games of the series in Fresno, the Grizzlies won a close, more traditional 5-3 game over the Ports on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the six-game set.

Starter Jefferson Jean struggled out of the gate, allowing a walk and double to the first two batters he faced. A sac fly from Robert Calaz got Fresno on the board before Derek Bernard belted a two-run shot to straight-away center for an early 3-0 advantage for the Grizzlies.

Stockton got on the scoreboard in the third when Jared Sprague-Lott doubled (11) into the left field corner and Cameron Leary dropped a two-out double (18) into shallow right center to make it a 3-1 game.

Jean got around a pair of walks to start the third inning and came within a strike of stranding the two walks he allowed to start the fourth. Bernard singled through the left side, however, on a 1-2 count with two aboard, the same count he got his double on in the first. That base hit gave the Grizzlies the 5-1 lead and chased Jean from the game.

Riley Huge entered and continued his strong stretch by pitching 3.1 innings of shutout baseball to keep the Ports in the game, and they would get back in it in the eighth. Leary ripped a single to right with two outs before Pedro Pineda singled into center.

Carlos Franco reached on a fielder's choice as the ball was dropped at second for an error that allowed everyone to be safe and continue the inning. Ali Camarillo stroked a single into left to score Leary and Pineda and cut it to a 5-3 game, and extended Pineda's streak of scoring a run to six games. A groundout to second ending that eighth with two aboard and the Ports went down in order in the ninth to keep them from getting any closer.

UP NEXT: Friday's contest will be a 7:05 PM first pitch with Fresno's RHP Bryan Mena (2-5, 6.26) going up against RHP Cole Miller who will make his Ports debut after registering a 3.09 ERA in the Arizona Complex League before his call up.

