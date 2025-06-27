Bernard's Blast, Strong Pitching Power Grizzlies

June 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fast starts, both on the mound and offensively, set the Fresno Grizzlies (33-39, 4-2) on a winning path as they stalled the Stockton Ports (34-38, 2-4) 5-3 Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Jackson Cox continued his terrific June and Derek Bernard blasted his fourth homer in the past nine games while newcomer Zack Morris dazzled with four innings of relief to earn the win.

Cox came out strong with a strikeout to start the game but had to work around a pair of singles to keep a clean scoreless first inning.

The Grizzlies gave him run support in the bottom of the inning as Kelvin Hidalgo walked and Roynier Hernandez doubled to push runners to second and third.

After a Robert Calaz sacrifice fly, Derek Bernard smashed a two-run homer off the batter's eye to straight away center, crashing into the netting directly above the 400 ft sign in center field.

Cox then worked with the lead only surrendered run after a pair of doubles despite a near stellar catch by Hernandez that would have ended the inning.

Hernandez got that run back and more, cashing in a pair of walks with a two-out, two-run single through the left side to push the lead to 5-1.

After Cox finished four strong innings, with just one earned run, Zack Morris made his debut with the Grizzlies. The recently signed lefty had just a few outings under his belt in the Arizona Complex League after starting the year in the independent league.

Morris tossed four innings and kept Stockton scoreless for the first three of those before an error opened the door for the Ports to cross two more at home plate.

Tyler Hampu then locked down the ninth for his third save of the season.

The game was quite the departure from the first two nights of massive offense. The Grizzlies benefitted from early walks issued by Jefferson Jean, who had previously held the Grizzlies scoreless in his first two starts against them this year.

While walks did impact the offensive innings, the Grizzlies made the most of the opportunities and got back to the strong pitching that buoyed them much of May and early June.

Fresno's three pitchers issued just one walk on Thursday and limited Stockton to 7 singles and 2 doubles.

The series continues Friday night with Emo Night at Chukchansi Park. Expect all black uniforms as the Grizzlies take the field behind Bryan Mena (2-5, 6.26) against the Ports and righty Cole Miller (0-0, 0.00) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.

Postgame fireworks are presented by Hotel Picadilly.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/watch.







California League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.