Grizzlies Take 3-2 Lead in Convincing Fashion Going into Finale

June 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - Game Five got away from the Ports on Saturday night, as the Grizzlies piled on for an 11-0 victory that gave them a 3-2 lead in the six-game series with the finale coming up Sunday.

Starter Sam Stuhr was coming off his best outing of the series going into Saturday's contest, but had one of his roughest appearances since his first start of the season. He allowed two home runs in a game for the first time since that start on April 13 where he lasted just 2.2 innings against the Quakes. Stuhr did get into the fifth inning on Saturday but would allow nine runs on 12 hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The Grizzlies struck for two runs in the second inning on an Alan Espinal's second home run of the season, and three more in the third on Kevin Fitzer's third homer of the year along with a sac fly and an RBI single to go up 5-0 after three innings.

Fresno would break through for five more in the fifth and chase Stuhr after four more hits and a sac fly. Felix Castro checked in and allowed and infield single and a triple to plate two more and the Grizzlies were up 10-0 after the dust had settled in the fifth.

Stockton would get stuck on four hits in the game and ground into four double plays that killed rallies before they could get started.

UP NEXT: Fresno will start RHP Marcos Herrera (4-4, 4.10) versus the Ports Jose Dicochea (3-6, 5.95) for a 5:05 PM scheduled first pitch in the series finales.

