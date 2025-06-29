Power and Double Plays on Display in Grizzlies' Route of Ports

June 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

One of the most complete efforts of the season resulted in an 11-0 victory for the Fresno Grizzlies (34-40, 5-3) over the Stockton Ports (35-39, 3-5) Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Fisher Jameson faced the minimum over six innings thanks to three double plays from the Grizzlies defense and the Grizzlies offense pounded out their 11 runs on 16 hits, six of which went for extra-bases and Justin Loer finished it off with a three-inning save.

Jameson made quick work of the Ports in the first using a strikeout in the middle of a fly out and a groundout in front of the plate to retire the side in order.

The Grizzlies threatened against Sam Stuhr in the bottom of the first with three singles loaded the bases but could not push across a run.

Jameson allowed a single with one out but quickly erased it with a double play to end the frame.

He received run support in the bottom of the inning after a one-out walk to Yeiker Reyes as Alan Espinal blasted a 414 ft home run onto the berm in left center field by the pool for a two-run homer.

Jameson retired the side in order in the third before the offense added three more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Robert Calaz led the inning off with a triple into the gap in right center and scored on Blake Wright's sacrifice fly.

Kevin Fitzer smashed a home run off the batter's eye in center field and Yeiker Reyes pulled a single to right field to score Felix Tena.

Jameson had a smooth fourth inning, retiring the side in order. He surrendered another single in the top of the fifth but induced a fly out on the next batter. Jameson induced a ground ball to short with one out, which Hidalgo turned to second and Roynier Hernandez threw to first for the second double play of the night.

The offense responded with its biggest inning in the bottom of the fifth as Wright singled to start the inning. The Grizzlies put on a hit and run that saw Bernard single through the left side and send Wright all the way to third.

Fitzer delivered on another hit and run, scoring Wright and moving Bernard to third.

Tena added a sacrifice fly to score Bernard and advance Bernard to second. Reyes then lined a ball to right and hustled to second for a double, scoring Fitzer and extending the lead to 8-0. Hidalgo beat out a ground ball to short, after Reyes had advanced to third, producing the fourth run of the inning as Reyes came in to score.

Hernandez ripped a triple down the right field line to score Hidalgo and complete a 5-run inning.

Jameson went out for the sixth and immediately issued a walk before recovering with a ground ball to third that Wright whipped to Hernandez at second before finishing the third double play. Jameson punctuated his outing with a strikeout of Carlos Pacheco to finish six scoreless innings.

Jameson faced the minimum in six innings, striking out three while allowing just the two hits and a walk.

Justin Loer came on in the seventh and navigated around five baserunners in three innings to earn his second save of the season.

Derek Bernard paced the offense with a 4-5 night, including a late double. Hernandez, Calaz, Fitzer and Reyes all delivered multi-hit games in one of Fresno's best complete performances of the season.

The Grizzlies also backed up their strong pitching with four double plays, turning a 4-3 double play when Hernandez stepped on second before throwing to Jimmy Obertop in the 7th. The Grizzlies have turned a league-best 67 double plays this season, with a season-high four on Saturday night.

Jameson and Loer combined for the fourth shutout of the season.

The win also secures at least a series split with the Grizzlies chance to win their second series of the second half on Sunday.

The series concludes Sunday at 5:05pm when the Grizzlies turn to righty Marcos Herrera (4-4, 4.10) against the Ports right hander Jose Dicochea (3-6, 5.95).

