Grizzlies Tripped up by Third Inning

June 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

A three-run third handed put the Fresno Grizzlies (33-40, 4-3) in a deficit that they never dug out of in a 6-2 loss to the Stockton Ports (34-38,3-4) Friday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies struck first with Blake Wright cracking a triple into the right field corner. He was quickly brought home to score on Derek Bernard's opposite field single.

Stockton responded in the top of the third with a three-run inning against Mena, capitalizing on two hit batters and three hits.

Fresno answered back with a run in the bottom of the third after consecutive singles from Kelvin Hidalgo and Roynier Hernandez, with Robert Calaz's sacrifice fly pulling the Grizzlies within a run.

But Stockton added one back in the fourth with a sacrifice fly of their own.

Mena lasted five innings, finishing with four strikeouts but Stockton added a run against the Grizzlies bullpen with another sacrifice fly in the eighth.

A triple keyed one more run in the ninth for the Ports to create a four-run deficit.

After scoring both of its runs against Stockton starter Cole Miller in his four innings, the Grizzlies offense was silenced by Aidan Layton who tossed five scoreless innings.

Despite some early chances, the Grizzlies had just the 1 hit from Bernard with runners in scoring position and left five on base. They had the sacrifice fly but had very few opportunities once Layton entered.

While Felix Ramires tossed two scoreless innings of relief for the Grizzlies, Brady Hill and Luke Thelen each surrendered runs despite strong outings.

Saturday night will be the fifth game of the six-game series, and the Grizzlies turn to right hander Fisher Jameson (1-3, 3.15) against Sam Stuhr (3.2, 4.74) of the Stockton Ports with a scheduled first pitch of 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen. Saturday's game will also be broadcast on 1430 AM KFIG (ESPN FRESNO) with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show starting at 6:35pm.







