Ports Tie Series as Fien Triples Twice

June 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - The Ports evened up the six-game series against the Grizzlies with a steady stream of hits and fantastic pitching performances from Cole Miller and Aidan Layton in a 6-2 victory Friday night.

The Grizzlies (33-40, 4-3) struck first with a run in the second inning, when Blake Wright's triple into right was followed by a single through the left side for Derek Bernard for a 1-0 Fresno lead.

Stockton (35-38, 3-4) answered immediately in the top of the third, however, when Dylan Fien hit a triple (1) of his own to drive in Jared Sprague-Lott and tie the game at 1-1. After Cameron Leary was hit by pitch, Pedro Pineda singled to right to score Fien to go up 2-0, and Carlos Franco smashed a double into the left field corner that put Stockton ahead 3-0.

Fresno got a run back in the bottom of the third on a sac fly from Robert Calaz, but the Ports reclaimed their two-run lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Sprague-Lott to go up 4-2. They would purchase some insurance runs in the last two frames, as a sac fly from Cesar Gonzalez put Stockton ahead 5-2 in the eighth, and another triple (2) from Fien scored Sprague-Lott again for a 6-2 advantage in the ninth.

Miller made his Ports debut following a successful four-game stint in the ACL after missing all last season due to Tommy John surgery. The fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft went four innings and allowed one earned run (two total) on six hits with no walks or strikeouts. Aidan Layton pitched five shutout innings and earned his first professional win allowing just one hit in the ninth and a walk in the sixth to go along with three strikeouts.

UP NEXT: Saturday is scheduled for a 6:50 PM first pitch with Fresno RHP Fisher Jameson (1-3, 3.15) going up against Sam Stuhr (3-2, 4.74) for Stockton.

