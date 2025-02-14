Angels Announce 2025 Player Development Staff

ANAHEIM - The Los Angeles Angels have named their player development staff for the 2025 season. Keith Johnson (Salt Lake), Andy Schatzley (Rocket City), Dave Stapleton (Inland Empire), Hainley Statia (ACL Angels) and Héctor De La Cruz (DSL Angels) will all return as managers. Dann Bilardello (Tri-City) will make his debut as manager in the Angels organization in 2025 after previously managing in the Dodgers, Red Sox and Cardinals organizations. Last season, the DSL Angels clinched a Wild Card playoff appearance and reached the DSL Championship Series.

The Los Angeles Angels 2025 Player Development Staff is listed below:

Salt Lake Bees (AAA)

Manager - Keith Johnson

Pitching Coach - Shane Loux

Assistant Pitching Coach - Andy Hawkins

Hitting Coach - Alonzo Powell

Coach - Jack Santora

Athletic Trainers - Jonathan Fierro & Koki Ikeda

Strength & Cond. - Jimmy Sanchez

Game Planning Strategist - Michael Snow

Video Assistant - Zackary Turner

Clubhouse Manager - Chris Simonsen

Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA)

Manager - Andy Schatzley

Pitching Coach - Michael Wuertz

Assistant Pitching Coach - Bo Martino

Hitting Coach - Joel Chimelis

Coach - Rod Barajas

Athletic Trainers - Dylan Culwell & Dan Turner

Strength & Cond. - David Robertson

Game Planning Strategist - Jose Reyes

Video Assistant - Easton Rhodes

Clubhouse Manager - Bubba Hearn

Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A)

Manager - Dann Bilardello

Pitching Coach - Doug Henry

Hitting Coach - Raywilly Gomez

Coach - Trevor Nyp

Athletic Trainer - Chase Galloway

Strength & Cond. - Matt Gabriel

Game Planning Strategist - Michael Portela

Video Assistant - Nathan Hemingway

Clubhouse Manager - Joe Creason

Inland Empire 66ers (Low-A)

Manager - Dave Stapleton

Pitching Coach - Elmer Dessens

Hitting Coach - Tony Jaramillo

Coach - Brian Rupp

Coach - Steve Hernandez

Athletic Trainer - Masa Koyanagi

Strength & Cond. - Davin Roach

Game Planning Strategist - Starlin Gill

Video Assistant - Grant Pocius

Clubhouse Manager - Eric Koontz

Assistant Clubhouse Manager - Nicholas Segura

ACL Angels (R)

Manager - Hainley Statia

Pitching Coach - Gil Heredia

Pitching Coach - Ron Villone

Hitting Coach - Eddie Menchaca

Performance Coach - Derek Florko

Coach - Ever Magallanes

Athletic Trainer - Jeremy Hall

Strength & Cond. - Luis Cervantes

Game Planning Strategist - Shane Mittleman

Video Assistant - Brooklyn Tanner

DSL Angels (R)

Manager - Héctor De La Cruz

Pitching Coaches - Jose Marte & Enrique Gonzalez

Hitting Coach - Anel De Los Santos

Catching Coach - Danilo Sanchez

Outfield Coach - Juan Zapata

Coach - Berbani Martinez

Athletic Trainer - Rafael Abreu

Strength & Cond. - Edinson Oviedo & Christopher Rodriguez

Video Assistant: Jorge Chirinos

Clubhouse Manager - Martin Balbuena

Assistant Clubhouse Manager - Ysrael Rojas

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

ASSISTANT GM, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ......................................................................................................................................................... Joey Prebynski

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ................................................................................................................................................. Tony Ferreira

ASSISTANT, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT .................................................................................................................................................................. Luis Barranco

COORDINATOR, ARIZONA OPERATIONS ............................................................................................................................................................. Tripp Norton

COORDINATOR, LATIN AMERICAN OPERATIONS............................................................................................................................................ Michael Noboa

MANAGER, MINOR LEAGUE EQUIPMENT ............................................................................................................................................................. Louie Raya

TEMPE CLUBHOUSE ASSISTANTS ...................................... Sergio Moncada, Jared Phillips, Sam Carpenter, Derek Tafoya, Justin Newman &Thomas Quinn

ROVING INSTRUCTORS & SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

FIELD COORDINATOR ............................................................................................................................................................................................. Joe Kruzel

ASSISTANT FIELD COORDINATOR ...................................................................................................................................................................... Sean Kazmar

ARIZONA & LATIN AMERICAN FIELD COORDINATOR ......................................................................................................................................... Erick Salcedo

PITCHING COORDINATOR ....................................................................................................................................................................................... Dom Chiti

ASSISTANT PITCHING COORDINATOR ................................................................................................................................................................. Derrin Ebert

HITTING COORDINATOR ...................................................................................................................................................................................... Phil Plantier

ASSISTANT HITTING COORDINATOR .................................................................................................................................................................Jobel Jimenez

HITTING PERFORMANCE COORDINATOR .............................................................................................................................................................. Ryan Sebra

CATCHING COORDINATOR ................................................................................................................................................................................ Bill Haselman

INFIELD COORDINATOR ...................................................................................................................................................................................... Mike Gallego

OUTFIELD & BASERUNNING COORDINATOR .....................................................................................................................................................Ben Francisco

MEDICAL/STRENGTH & CONDITIONING

DIRECTOR, MINOR LEAGUE MEDICAL .............................................................................................................................................................. Robert Tarpey

MINOR LEAGUE REHAB COORDINATORS ...................................................................................................................................................... Joseph Skrzypek

COORDINATOR OF MINOR LEAGUE MEDICAL SERVICES ............................................................................................................................... Geoff Hostetter

MINOR LEAGUE PHYSICAL THERAPISTS ............................................................................................................................ Keith Kocher & Rolando Rodriguez

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT DIETICIANS .................................................................................................................................... Jasmine Gilbert & Miguel Quiroz

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR ..............................................................................................................................................Kenneth Galletta

COORDINATOR OF STRENGTH & CONDITIONING SERVICES ............................................................................................................................... Doug Jarrow

ASSISTANT STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR ................................................................................................................................. Ryan Clausen

REHAB COACHES ................................................................................................................................................................... Kernan Ronan & Mike Megrew

EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM DIRECTOR .........................................................................................................................................................Erik Abell

VIDEO STAFF

MINOR LEAGUE VIDEO COORDINATOR ..................................................................................................................................................... Alexandria Woody

ASSISTANT MINOR LEAGUE VIDEO COORDINATOR ............................................................................................................................................. Pietro Oliva

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

COORDINATOR, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY ADMINISTRATION ........................................................................................................ Fausto Betances

DR ADMINISTRATION, INTERNATIONAL SCOUTING ..................................................................................................................................... Grace Mercedes

