Angels Announce 2025 Player Development Staff
February 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Inland Empire 66ers News Release
ANAHEIM - The Los Angeles Angels have named their player development staff for the 2025 season. Keith Johnson (Salt Lake), Andy Schatzley (Rocket City), Dave Stapleton (Inland Empire), Hainley Statia (ACL Angels) and Héctor De La Cruz (DSL Angels) will all return as managers. Dann Bilardello (Tri-City) will make his debut as manager in the Angels organization in 2025 after previously managing in the Dodgers, Red Sox and Cardinals organizations. Last season, the DSL Angels clinched a Wild Card playoff appearance and reached the DSL Championship Series.
The Los Angeles Angels 2025 Player Development Staff is listed below:
Salt Lake Bees (AAA)
Manager - Keith Johnson
Pitching Coach - Shane Loux
Assistant Pitching Coach - Andy Hawkins
Hitting Coach - Alonzo Powell
Coach - Jack Santora
Athletic Trainers - Jonathan Fierro & Koki Ikeda
Strength & Cond. - Jimmy Sanchez
Game Planning Strategist - Michael Snow
Video Assistant - Zackary Turner
Clubhouse Manager - Chris Simonsen
Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA)
Manager - Andy Schatzley
Pitching Coach - Michael Wuertz
Assistant Pitching Coach - Bo Martino
Hitting Coach - Joel Chimelis
Coach - Rod Barajas
Athletic Trainers - Dylan Culwell & Dan Turner
Strength & Cond. - David Robertson
Game Planning Strategist - Jose Reyes
Video Assistant - Easton Rhodes
Clubhouse Manager - Bubba Hearn
Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A)
Manager - Dann Bilardello
Pitching Coach - Doug Henry
Hitting Coach - Raywilly Gomez
Coach - Trevor Nyp
Athletic Trainer - Chase Galloway
Strength & Cond. - Matt Gabriel
Game Planning Strategist - Michael Portela
Video Assistant - Nathan Hemingway
Clubhouse Manager - Joe Creason
Inland Empire 66ers (Low-A)
Manager - Dave Stapleton
Pitching Coach - Elmer Dessens
Hitting Coach - Tony Jaramillo
Coach - Brian Rupp
Coach - Steve Hernandez
Athletic Trainer - Masa Koyanagi
Strength & Cond. - Davin Roach
Game Planning Strategist - Starlin Gill
Video Assistant - Grant Pocius
Clubhouse Manager - Eric Koontz
Assistant Clubhouse Manager - Nicholas Segura
ACL Angels (R)
Manager - Hainley Statia
Pitching Coach - Gil Heredia
Pitching Coach - Ron Villone
Hitting Coach - Eddie Menchaca
Performance Coach - Derek Florko
Coach - Ever Magallanes
Athletic Trainer - Jeremy Hall
Strength & Cond. - Luis Cervantes
Game Planning Strategist - Shane Mittleman
Video Assistant - Brooklyn Tanner
DSL Angels (R)
Manager - Héctor De La Cruz
Pitching Coaches - Jose Marte & Enrique Gonzalez
Hitting Coach - Anel De Los Santos
Catching Coach - Danilo Sanchez
Outfield Coach - Juan Zapata
Coach - Berbani Martinez
Athletic Trainer - Rafael Abreu
Strength & Cond. - Edinson Oviedo & Christopher Rodriguez
Video Assistant: Jorge Chirinos
Clubhouse Manager - Martin Balbuena
Assistant Clubhouse Manager - Ysrael Rojas
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
ASSISTANT GM, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ......................................................................................................................................................... Joey Prebynski
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ................................................................................................................................................. Tony Ferreira
ASSISTANT, PLAYER DEVELOPMENT .................................................................................................................................................................. Luis Barranco
COORDINATOR, ARIZONA OPERATIONS ............................................................................................................................................................. Tripp Norton
COORDINATOR, LATIN AMERICAN OPERATIONS............................................................................................................................................ Michael Noboa
MANAGER, MINOR LEAGUE EQUIPMENT ............................................................................................................................................................. Louie Raya
TEMPE CLUBHOUSE ASSISTANTS ...................................... Sergio Moncada, Jared Phillips, Sam Carpenter, Derek Tafoya, Justin Newman &Thomas Quinn
ROVING INSTRUCTORS & SPECIAL ASSISTANTS
FIELD COORDINATOR ............................................................................................................................................................................................. Joe Kruzel
ASSISTANT FIELD COORDINATOR ...................................................................................................................................................................... Sean Kazmar
ARIZONA & LATIN AMERICAN FIELD COORDINATOR ......................................................................................................................................... Erick Salcedo
PITCHING COORDINATOR ....................................................................................................................................................................................... Dom Chiti
ASSISTANT PITCHING COORDINATOR ................................................................................................................................................................. Derrin Ebert
HITTING COORDINATOR ...................................................................................................................................................................................... Phil Plantier
ASSISTANT HITTING COORDINATOR .................................................................................................................................................................Jobel Jimenez
HITTING PERFORMANCE COORDINATOR .............................................................................................................................................................. Ryan Sebra
CATCHING COORDINATOR ................................................................................................................................................................................ Bill Haselman
INFIELD COORDINATOR ...................................................................................................................................................................................... Mike Gallego
OUTFIELD & BASERUNNING COORDINATOR .....................................................................................................................................................Ben Francisco
MEDICAL/STRENGTH & CONDITIONING
DIRECTOR, MINOR LEAGUE MEDICAL .............................................................................................................................................................. Robert Tarpey
MINOR LEAGUE REHAB COORDINATORS ...................................................................................................................................................... Joseph Skrzypek
COORDINATOR OF MINOR LEAGUE MEDICAL SERVICES ............................................................................................................................... Geoff Hostetter
MINOR LEAGUE PHYSICAL THERAPISTS ............................................................................................................................ Keith Kocher & Rolando Rodriguez
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT DIETICIANS .................................................................................................................................... Jasmine Gilbert & Miguel Quiroz
STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR ..............................................................................................................................................Kenneth Galletta
COORDINATOR OF STRENGTH & CONDITIONING SERVICES ............................................................................................................................... Doug Jarrow
ASSISTANT STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COORDINATOR ................................................................................................................................. Ryan Clausen
REHAB COACHES ................................................................................................................................................................... Kernan Ronan & Mike Megrew
EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM DIRECTOR .........................................................................................................................................................Erik Abell
VIDEO STAFF
MINOR LEAGUE VIDEO COORDINATOR ..................................................................................................................................................... Alexandria Woody
ASSISTANT MINOR LEAGUE VIDEO COORDINATOR ............................................................................................................................................. Pietro Oliva
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
COORDINATOR, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY ADMINISTRATION ........................................................................................................ Fausto Betances
DR ADMINISTRATION, INTERNATIONAL SCOUTING ..................................................................................................................................... Grace Mercedes
