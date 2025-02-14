San Jose Giants 2025 Promotional Calendar Set

February 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The promotional calendar continues the longtime traditions of Excite Ballpark while bringing new and old concepts with help from the team's alternate identities and fan-favorite theme nights. Key promotions in the calendar include:

The San Jose Giants announced today their Promotional Schedule for the 2025 season. Click here to view the calendar in its entirety. Fans can guarantee their seats now for the most popular days by purchasing any one of the San Jose Giants Ticket Plans. Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 18.

The promotional calendar continues the longtime traditions of Excite Ballpark while bringing new and old concepts with help from the team's alternate identities and fan-favorite theme nights. Key promotions in the calendar include:

15 Fireworks Shows: 11 themed Friday Night Excite Credit Union Shows, July 4th and July 5th Independence Celebration Shows, two (2) additional Saturday shows

3 Bobbleheads: Military Gigante (April 11 & May 26), Bryce Eldridge (May 10), Heliot Ramos Churros Jersey (May 31)

6 San Jose Churros Saturdays: April 26, May 31, June 14, July 20, August 2, September 6

Beer Batter Weekend: June 27-29 (Fireworks + Beer Batter Straw Hat + Beer Batter Jersey Auction)

Additional Gate Giveaways: Clear Drawstring Backpack (April 26), Aloha Churro Shirt (June 14), 2025 Trading Card Set (July 5-6), San Jose Giants Stocking (July 18), Churros Copa Campeones Replica Ring (July 19), Churros Puzzle (August 2), Harry Potter Shirt (August 10), Margaritaville Sunglasses (August 23), San Jose Barracuda Crossover Shirsey (September 6)

Theme Nights: Video Game Night (April 10), Military (April 11 & May 26), Musical Night (April 25), Star Wars (May 9), Super Hero Night (August 1), Pride Night (August 8), Harry Potter (August 9), Princess Night (August 22) and Margaritaville (August 23)

Beer Batter Thursdays: Every Thursday home game (10 total) Beer Batter pricing on select draft beers all game long

San Jose Giants single game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 AM. The San Jose Giants 2025 Opening Night is Friday, April 8 at Excite Ballpark against the Visalia Rawhide. Ticket packages and groups are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

