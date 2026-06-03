Ports Offense Takes off in Ontario for 16-8 Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - Ten runs in the final two innings for the Ports capped off one of their best offensive nights of the season, as the Stockton offense took flight in a 16-8 win over the Tower Buzzers in their first ever visit to ONT Field.

Stockton banged out a season high 16 runs on 13 hits, including the first career two-homer game for Jared Sprague-Lott and the first five-RBI game for Edgar Montero. The Ports scored four runs in the eighth inning and six in the ninth to reclaim the lead and give themselves some breathing room.

Each team scored a run in the first inning before Stockton put up their first crooked number of the evening in the second. Bryan Arendt started the inning with a single before Montero doubled (2) into left to go up 2-1. That was followed by Sprague-Lott's first home run (2) of the night on a moon shot that cleared the seats in deep left for a 4-1 Stockton lead.

The Tower Buzzers got a run back in the bottom of the second, but Alex Barr minimized the damage on his way to allowing two runs in three innings pitched with five walks to three strikeouts on 68 pitches. Sprague-Lott's second home run (3) of the game went to the other side of the park this time, as he sliced a fly ball that just cleared the wall in right for a 5-2 Stockton advantage in the third inning. A Kellon Lindsey two-RBI single up the middle cut it to a one-run game at 5-4 against Brayan Restituyo in the fourth inning.

A sac fly for Montero to score Bobby Blandford in the top of the sixth was answered by Ontario catcher Conner O'Neal's home run to right that exited the ballpark for a 6-5 Ports lead. The Tower Buzzers would take their first and only lead in the bottom of the seventh against Alejandro Manzano, as they took advantage of a rare error at third by Daniel Bucciero to go ahead 7-6.

After former position player turned pitcher Robert Puason got the final out of the seventh, The Ports went to work in the eighth. A scary scene started the inning when Gavin Turley was hit by a pitch near the bottom of his batting helmet, leading to him lying on the ground for a couple minutes before leaving under his own power, and then Blandford was hit on the elbow to put two aboard with no one out. An infield single to third for Arendt was followed by one to second for Shotaro Morii to tie the game at 7-7.

A balk would give Stockton the lead for good before another sac fly by Montero put them up 9-7, and a wild pitch followed that to give the Ports a 10-7 advantage. Kade Brown got the Ports out of a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the eighth with just one run coming in that belonged to Puason before they blew up for six runs in the ninth to double up the Ontario run total.

Three-straight one-out walks loaded the bases before a two-RBI single into right center by Arendt put the Ports ahead 12-8 and a two-RBI single for Montero through the right side made it a 14-8 lead. Sprague-Lott drove in another run with a single into right center of his own to go up 15-8 and a ground out off the bat of Max Durrington capped off the scoring at 16-8.

UP NEXT: Game two will also be a 6:35 PM first pitch, with RHP Tyler Gough (0-0, 0.00) starting for Ontario versus LHP Jackson Nove (0-1, 3.68) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from June 3, 2026

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