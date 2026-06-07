Fossum's Grand Night Blasts Grizzlies to 8-6 Victory

Published on June 7, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Kyle Fossum blasted two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam, as the Fresno Grizzlies rallied from an early four-run deficit to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-6 Saturday night at Chukchansi Park.

Coupled with a San Jose loss, Fresno pulls back within a game of first place in the California League North Division.

Lake Elsinore struck first in the opening inning. After Jose Verdugo worked a two-out walk, Yoiber Ocopio launched a two-run homer to left field to give the Storm a quick 2-0 advantage.

Fresno answered immediately in the bottom half. Roldy Brito doubled to begin the inning and later scored on a double play, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Storm expanded their lead in the third. Kerrington Cross walked and stole second before Ocopio singled him to third. Bradley Frye then lined a two-run triple to center and later scored on Dylan Grego's sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

The Grizzlies began chipping away in the fourth inning. Carlos Renzullo walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch before Luis Mendez and Ashly Andujar singled. Jesus Freitez followed with a two-out RBI single, cutting the Lake Elsinore lead to 5-3.

Riley Kelly settled in after the rocky start.

The right-hander retired seven of the final eight batters he faced and finished five innings, allowing five runs on four hits while striking out seven.

His final out began with a failed pickoff play that rolled down the right field line, Tanner Thach retreated near the Grizzlies bullpen to get the ball and fired the ball to third base where Carlos Renzullo picked the hop and dove backwards near the third base bag to nab the runner and end the inning, qualifying Kelly for the win.

But Kelly never had a lead while he was on the mound.

Fresno would retrieve that in the bottom of the frame. Thach singled and Renzullo followed with a base hit before Matt Klein loaded the bases with an infield single.

Facing reliever Joseph Herrera, Fossum crushed a grand slam to the steps near the Splash Park in right field, turning a 5-3 deficit into a 7-5 Fresno lead.

Manuel Olivares entered in relief and helped Fresno limit the damage, keeping the Grizzlies in front.

Lake Elsinore scratched across a run in the sixth when Grego singled and later scored on a double-play ball, trimming the lead to 7-6.

Fossum provided an insurance run in the seventh. The Fresno right fielder launched a solo homer well beyond the deep right-center field fence, his second long ball of the night and third homer of the season, extending the advantage to 8-6.

The Grizzlies bullpen took care of the rest.

Olivares finished with two innings of one-run relief before Seth Clausen entered in the eighth.

The Fresno closer retired all six batters he faced and struck out one over two perfect innings to secure his fifth save of the season.

Fossum finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and nine total bases to lead Fresno's 12-hit attack.

Ciriaco added two hits, while Renzullo, Klein, Freitez, Mendez, Andujar, Thach and Brito all contributed to a balanced offensive effort in which every Grizzlies started tallied at least one.

The Grizzlies will look to secure a series victory Sunday evening in the finale against the Storm at Chukchansi Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm with the first Catch on the Field taking place for fans before the game.

Angel Jimenez will take the ball for the Grizzlies in the series finale.







California League Stories from June 7, 2026

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