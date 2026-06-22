Rawhide Face New LA Dodgers' Affiliate Tower Buzzers

Published on June 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' new affiliate the Ontario Tower Buzzers for the first time in club history at Valley Strong Ballpark starting on Tuesday night for a six game series.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays and Noon on weekend gamedays.

The series kicks off on Tuesday with Pride Night presented by The Source LGBT+ Center.

Tuesday is also a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico. Fans can enjoy $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu with $4 fries, $6 sodas and $8 Modelo and Pacifico canned beers.

Wednesday continues with Joe Torre Safe at Home Night. The night in partnership with the Safe at Home Foundation aims to provide education and awareness to end the cycle of domestic violence and abuse. Free baseball cards for kids will be available at the Rawhide's Guest Services while supplies last.

Plus the night is another Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Thursday is Soccer Night at the ballpark. Any fan who wears apparel of their favorite World Cup participating country will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

The weekend kicks off with the first 350 fans receiving a Rawhide red, white and blue jersey courtesy of LiUNA! Local 294.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Saturday the team will once again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on another Sir Loin Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark. The first 500 fans will receive a Central Valley Sir Loins hat with the alternate Central Valley logo.

On the Sunday series finale the first 100 Tipper's Kids Club members will receive a Rawhide red,white and blue jersey thanks to Valley Children's Healthcare and The Allen Law Firm. Families can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health or by stopping by the ballpark's guest services booth during games.

Plus a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare means all kids have the opportunity for a postgame running of the bases.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games is slated for 6:35 PM. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday is a 12:05 PM start time with gates opening for season ticket holders at 10:45 AM and the general public at 11:00 AM.







California League Stories from June 22, 2026

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