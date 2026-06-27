Rawhide Stung by Tower Buzzers' Early Offense

Published on June 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (30-43, 2-4) fell to the Ontario Tower Buzzers (38-35, 5-2) 9-1 on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Ontario scored runs in the game's first five innings for an 8-0 lead.

Visalia's lone run came in the seventh. Pedro Catuy and Ivan Luciano reached on walks before Adrian De Leon was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Tytus Cissel then hit his first RBI at Valley Strong Ballpark on an infield single to Ontario's third baseman.

Mervin Fell provided strong relief for the Rawhide matching a career high with eight strikeouts in four innings while allowing four hits and two runs.

Eliesbert Alejos had a single to extend his hit streak to nine games- the second longest active streak in the California League.

Visalia has lost three games in a row during a home series for the first time in 2026.

The series continues on Saturday between the Rawhide and Tower Buzzers. Visalia will once again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on another Sir Loin Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark. The first 500 fans will receive a Central Valley Sir Loins hat with the alternate Central Valley logo.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and 5:30 PM for the general public.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.