Rawhide Rally Past Tower Buzzers in Series Opener

Published on June 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (30-40, 2-2) scored three runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Ontario Tower Buzzers (35-35, 2-2) 5-3 in the team's first ever game played at Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Visalia trailed 3-0 early before launching a late inning rally. Ivan Luciano bashed a solo home run over the wall in the fifth inning and Enyervert Perez cut the lead in half with a 425 foot solo blast off his own in the sixth inning.

Jose Alpuria and Perez started the eight inning rally with walks. Bo Walker in his first game in Visalia delivered the game-tying RBI single into centerfield to score Alpuria with two outs.

Luciano then walked to load the bases again. Abdias De La Cruz followed with the go-ahead bases loaded walk on a full count. Eliesbert Alejos worked another walk for the inning's third run to score.

Ontario plated a run in the second and two tallies in the third but Visalia's bullpen was spotless the rest of the game.

Ricardo Yan tossed 3.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed to earn his third win of the season. Rocco Reid earned his first save with Visalia in the ninth striking out the side looking.

Perez hit his ninth home run of the season while Luciano added his fifth of the year. The Rawhide have hit 14 home runs in their last seven games.

The series between Visalia and Ontario continues on Wednesday with Joe Torre Safe at Home Night. The night in partnership with the Safe at Home Foundation aims to provide education and awareness to end the cycle of domestic violence and abuse. Free baseball cards for kids will be available at the Rawhide's Guest Services while supplies last.

Plus the night is another Rawhide Rustlers' Wednesday. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from June 24, 2026

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