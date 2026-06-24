Quakes Rumble to 9-3 Win in Game One

Published on June 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Four home runs for the Quakes powered them to a 9-3 win over the Ports on Tuesday night, getting Rancho out to a 1-0 lead in the six-game series.

Despite a three-hit night for Daniel Bucciero and Bryan Andrade extending his hit streak to 10 games, Stockton (2-2, 29-41) fell behind early due to three, two-run homers and a solo shot for the Quakes (2-2, 38-32).

The Ports loaded the bases in the first with one out but weren't able to convert after a strikeout of Bryan Arendt and a liner ripped to deep right by Breyson Guedez was caught at the track.

After a 1-2-3 first inning for Josnier Parra, Victor Rodriguez made his Cal League debut with a two-run homer to left to put the Quakes up 2-0 in the second. An RBI single in the third for Kevyn Castillo put Rancho up 3-0. That was followed by a two-run homer for Kendry Maduro and Ryland Zaborowski went to back-to-back with him for a solo shot to extend their lead to 6-0.

The Ports got on the board in the sixth inning when Arendt doubled (5) home Gavin Turley and a Shotaro Morii sac fly scored Arendt to cut the deficit to 7-2. The Quakes answered with two more in the bottom of the inning, however, on a two-run blast for Luis Ramirez to extend their lead to 9-2.

Cole Miller put up two shutout innings in the seventh and eighth to keep the Ports afloat. They got a third run across in the ninth on an RBI double (8) by Bryan Andrade to cut to 9-3, but that's all the closer they would get.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: It was Bucciero's fifth three-hit game of the season and Andrade registered two hits for the 15th time.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 6:30 PM first pitch with reigning Cal League Pitcher of the Week in LHP Talon Haley (1-2, 5.48) will start for the Quakes versus LHP Jackson Phipps (2-2, 6.70) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 24, 2026

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