Storm Surrender Six in First, Can't Climb Back to Fall 6-4

Published on June 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - In its first game back at Diamond Stadium since clinching a playoff spot, the Storm dug themselves a massive hole they almost managed to climb out of. After trailing 6-0 after the first inning, Lake Elsinore turned it on in the sixth and seventh but couldn't go the distance and fell 6-4 to Fresno to start the series.

The Grizzlies got on the board early. After Ashly Andujar reached on an error and Roldy Brito slapped a single to right, Tanner Thach and Wilder Dalis worked walks to score the first run. Then, Matt Klein fisted a single to left to double the Fresno lead. One batter later, Carlos Renzullo was hit by a pitch and scored another run. Storm pitcher Jesus Castro just didn't have his best stuff tonight. After balking in the fourth run, and getting a strikeout, the right-hander was relieved after just two outs. Jeferson Villabona came in for Castro and surrendered a two-run double to Jeremy Ciriaco. Both runs were charged to Castro, whose line closed at 0.2IP, 2H, 6R, 3ER, 2BB, 2K. After the top of the first, it was 6-0 Fresno.

The scoring went dry thanks to superb pitching from both sides. Fresno starter Brady Parker pitched six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. That one run came in the sixth on a solo hole run to George Bilecki. That first run helped open the can of worms for the Storm offense to get going. An inning later, Truitt Madonna ripped a single to right field to score Qrey Lott. After a single from Bradley Frye to move Madonna to third, Jorge Quintana grounded out to second to score another run. Then, Bilecki struck again with a double into right field to cut the Fresno lead to just two runs. It was 6-4 entering the eighth.

The Storm had plenty more chances. The bottom of the eighth started with a bunt single from Jose Verdugo and a hit by pitch to Lott. After a wild pitch, the Storm had the tying run at second with no one out. Then, Yoiber Ocopio popped out in the infield, Madonna struck out on a pitch clock violation, and Frye lined out to short. A perfect opportunity passed the Storm by. Lake Elsinore left a runner stranded in the ninth and the Grizzlies closed out game one with a 6-4 win. The cushion from the first inning was enough to hold on for Fresno's second win of the second half of the year. The Storm are now 0-4 to begin the second half.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Wednesday to face Fresno for game two of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the Grizzlies with the two teams splitting the series 3-3. The Storm will turn to RHP Carlos Medina (2-1, 4.78 ERA) to face Grizzlies RHP Riley Kelly (1-1, 5.01 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from June 24, 2026

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