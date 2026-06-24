Parker Silences Storm After Grizzlies Six-Run Inning

Published on June 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A six-run first inning and six dominant innings from left-hander Brady Parker added up to enough cushion for the Fresno Grizzlies to win 6-4 in the series opener against the Lake Elsinore Storm Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Parker had a lead before he ever touched the mound and turned in the longest outing of his professional career, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out eight over six innings. The only damage against him came on a leadoff home run in the sixth inning before he handed a five-run lead over to the bullpen.

The Grizzlies offense jumped out to the early advantage, knocking Lake Elsinore starter Jesus Castro out of the game in the opening inning while capitalizing on a one-out error.

Ashly Andujar smoked a ground ball to shortstop, but the Storm failed to record the out, opening the door for Fresno's rally.

Roldy Brito followed with a single to right before walks to Tanner Thach and Wilder Dalis forced home the game's first run.

Matt Klein flipped an RBI single into left field, and after Carlos Renzullo was hit by a pitch and a balk brought home another run, Fresno had built a 4-0 lead.

The Storm turned to the bullpen with runners on second and third, but reliever Jeferson Villabona immediately surrendered a two-run double to Jeremy Ciriaco, who roped a line drive down the left-field line to cap the six-run first inning.

Parker made that lead stand. The left-hander retired the first eight batters he faced and allowed just one hit through the first five innings. Lake Elsinore managed only two baserunners through the first five frames as Parker kept the Storm lineup quiet.

Lake Elsinore finally broke through in the sixth when George Bilecki snuck a solo homer over the short fence in right-center field to trim the deficit to 6-1.

The Storm made things interesting in the seventh, scoring three runs against Manuel Olivares and bringing the tying run into scoring position. Dylan Crooks entered with one out and runners on first and second and immediately delivered a strikeout of Dawson Willis to preserve the 6-4 lead.

Fresno threatened to add insurance in the eighth after putting the first two runners aboard, but an attempted sacrifice bunt turned into a force out at second before a strikeout and a groundout ended the inning.

Crooks worked around a walk and a hit batter in the eighth, retiring the next three hitters to keep the Grizzlies in front by two runs.

The lead remained 6-4 entering the ninth when Fresno turned to Grif Hughes. The left-hander allowed a soft infield single to begin the inning but retired the next three batters, finishing off the victory by striking out Dawson Willis and earning the first save of his professional career.

The win improved Fresno to 38-32 overall and 2-2 in the second half, pulling them within a game of first place in the North.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 6:05pm in Lake Elsinore as the Grizzlies turn to Riley Kelly on the mound. The Grizzlies broadcast begins at 5:50pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from June 24, 2026

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