Late Long Balls for Visalia Sink Ports

Published on June 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (28-40, 1-1) dropped the back and forth game with Visalia 10-6, despite steady offensive production throughout Saturday night's game.

The Rawhide (29-39, 1-1) and Ports traded runs in the first to start the scoring. Visalia's Enyervert Perez hit a high fly for a two-run home run (8) making it 2-0 immediately. Stockton's two-run answer came on Bryan Andrade's single up the middle in the bottom of the inning and tying it up at 2-2.

Luis Burgos pitched around trouble to get through his three innings of two-run baseball, including his lone strikeout getting him out of a bases-loaded jam in the third while walking four batters.

Visalia would score again in the fourth on Adrian De Leon's solo home run (1) to left field giving them the advantage once again 3-2. The Ports would then go four straight innings scoring one run.

An immediate answer came in the bottom of the fourth after Gavin Turley doubled to right center (3) and scored on a throwing error. The fifth inning featured another RBI for Andrade, this time on a line-drive single to right field for a 4-3 lead. An additional run scored in the sixth on Cesar Gonzalez's RBI double (4), making it 5-3 before the Rawhide finally answered.

Alejandro Manzano threw three strong innings in relief allowing just one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Manzano allowed a home run to the first batter he faced, and a couple singles in that same inning before retiring seven straight Rawhide hitters.

The answer was a strong one from Visalia, four runs on two hits in the seventh made it 7-5 including a solo home run (1) from Yerald Nin. The streak of four straight innings with one run was completed in the bottom of the seventh on Andrade's RBI double (7), cutting it to a 7-6 deficit.

The Rawhide added cushion to their lead in the eighth and ninth, solo home runs from Jose Alpuria (11) and Pedro Catuy (8), then another Alpuria RBI on a single, made it 10-6 Visalia for the final score of Saturday night's contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Daniel Bucciero extended his on-base streak to 17 games, it is his third on-base streak of 16 or more games this season. Bryan Andrade extended his hitting streak to eight games, and his RBI streak to five games. It was also Andrade's first four-hit game of the season, and first four-RBI game of the season. Kade Brown allowed a run in his one inning of work, but also struck out three.

UP NEXT: The Ports play the Rawhide in the series finale. Sunday's game is scheduled for a 2:09 PM first pitch. RHP Jesus Escobar will take the mound for Visalia, and RHP Josiah Romeo gets the ball for the Ports.

Celebrate Father's Day at Banner Island Ballpark with our special Back Porch Father's Day Package! For just $41 per person, enjoy a ticket to the game plus access to a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet featuring hot dogs, burgers with cheese, lettuce and tomato, baked beans, potato chips, and soda/water. PLUS - enjoy Pre-Game catch on the field from 12:45pm - 1:15 pm when purchasing the BBQ package only!

It is also Cheladas Sunday, Family Funday, and Kids Club Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark!

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 20, 2026

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