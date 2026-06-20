Tower Buzzers Strike for 10 Runs to Beat Quakes

Published on June 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Ontario, Calif - The Ontario Tower Buzzers (1-0, 34-33) collected all of their runs in the third and fourth innings, producing two crooked numbers on the way to a 10-1 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (0-1, 36-31) on Friday night.

The hosts broke the game open in the third inning, striking for seven runs while sending 11 batters to the plate. A three-run fourth inning followed, placing the Tower Buzzers on top 10-0 as the contest approached its midway point.

Kevyn Castillo provided the Quakes with their only offense, needing just one swing in the top of the fifth. He blasted a no-doubt solo home run in the top of the fifth, his fourth long ball of the series, cutting Rancho Cucamonga's deficit to single digits.

From that point forward, the Quakes' bullpen held the Tower Buzzers in check. Nicolò Pinazzi entered from the bullpen to deliver three scoreless frames, scattering one walk and two walks while striking out five hitters. Victor Garcia then took over in the bottom of the eighth and chipped in a shutout inning of his own, fanning two batters himself.

However, the nine-run deficit proved too big to surmount, resulting in a Rancho Cucamonga defeat.

The Quakes aim to bounce back against the Tower Buzzers on Saturday at 6:05 PM in game five of their six-game series at ONT Field. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford gets the call for Rancho Cucamonga versus RHP Jesus Tillero for Ontario. Baseball returns to Morongo Field on June 23rd at 6:30 PM as the Quakes host the Stockton Ports on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 20, 2026

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