Giants Walk off on Quakes in Extra-Inning Series Opener

Published on July 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (5-5, 41-35) could not supplement a series of strong pitching performances on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark as they fell 2-1 in 11 innings to the San Jose Giants (7-3, 44-32).

Ubaldo Soto set the tone on the mound for the Quakes, holding the Giants out of the run column throughout his six-inning start. He scattered one hit and one walk, tying his season-high of nine strikeouts in the process.

On the other side, San Jose starter Keyner Martinez matched Soto's efforts, delivering six scoreless innings himself. He limited the Quakes offense to just two hits and two walks, extending a scoreless tie into the later frames.

The Giants finally broke through against the Rancho Cucamonga bullpen in the bottom of the eighth to open the scoring. Yosneiker Rivas launched a solo home run, positioning the hosts three outs away from a series-opening victory.

However, the Quakes produced an immediate response in the top of the ninth. Kevyn Castillo drew a walk, and Kendrey Maduro laced a single, placing runners on the corners. Ryland Zaborowski then punched a single to right field, bringing Castillo home to tie the score at one and send the contest to extra innings.

After neither team scratched across a run in the 10th, the Giants manufactured the winning run to walk the game off in the bottom of the 11th. An errant throw to third base on an Isaiah Barkett sacrifice bunt allowed Rivas to cross the plate, succumbing the Quakes to a tough-luck loss.

The Quakes return to Excite Ballpark on Wednesday at 6:30 PM in game two of their six-game series against the Giants. LHP Talon Haley takes the hill for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Jordan Gottesman for San Jose. Play resumes at Morongo Field on July 7th at 6:30 PM as the Quakes host the Lake Elsinore Storm on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from July 1, 2026

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