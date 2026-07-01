Consistent Scoring Helps Storm Win Second in a Row, Third of Second Half

Published on July 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - After pulling off a late-inning comeback win against Fresno to cap off the series on Sunday, Lake Elsinore returned from its day off and built more momentum against Stockton. The Storm ripped off 15 hits and ten runs on their way to a 10-3 win over the Ports.

The first third of the game went by in a hurry. After three and a half scoreless innings, the Storm broke the tie after a bunt single from Dawson Willis. The first baseman advanced to second on a throwing error and was bunted over to third on a perfect sacrifice play from Bradley Frye. With a runner on third and one out, Yoiber Ocopio tapped a soft ground ball to first to plate the game's first run.

Stockton responded immediately. In the fifth, the Ports added two more off an RBI-double from Edgar Montero. The Stockton shortstop would then come around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch. But the lead wouldn't last long. In the bottom of the fifth, Lake Elsinore tied the game with a two-out single from Jose Verdugo. Then, Qrey Lott put the Storm in front after he found the outfield with a two-run single. With a three-run lead, Lake Elsinore kept its foot on the gas. Bradley Frye knocked his second of three hits on the night to plate another run and the Storm held a 6-2 lead after five.

The Storm added on three more in the sixth. After a Lott single and Truitt Madonna double, Conner Westenburg singled to score one run. Westenburg then stole second for his 30th swiped bag of the year. George Bilecki laced a single into left field to score both runners and the Storm had their largest lead of the night.

The Ports and Storm traded runs in the seventh off RBIs from Ramon Landaeta and Yoiber Ocopio. In the eighth, George Bilecki led off with a triple and scored on a groundout from Verdugo.

That ended the scoring and gave the Storm a 10-3 win. Lake Elsinore is now 3-7 in the first ten games of the second half, but winners of two straight.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Wednesday to face Stockton for game two of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the Ports with Stockton winning the first series 4-2. The Storm will turn to RHP Carlos Medina (2-1, 4.66 ERA) to face Grizzlies LHP Jackson Phipps (3-2, 6.41 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from July 1, 2026

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