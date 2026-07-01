Roldy Brito Named to 2026 All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno Grizzlies infielder/outfielder Roldy Brito has been selected to represent the Colorado Rockies organization in the 2026 All-Star Futures Game, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Brito becomes the first Grizzlies position player selected to the Futures Game since Carter Kieboom in 2019. He is the only California League player named to this year's roster and one of just three Single-A players selected overall.

The 19-year-old joins Charlie Condon as one of two players from the Colorado Rockies organization selected to the showcase.

Brito has been one of the California League's top all-around offensive players in his first full season with Fresno. The switch-hitter is batting .312 with 96 hits, 19 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 60 RBI, 58 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 71 games.

His production ranks among the best in the league. Brito leads the California League in triples, ranks second in hits, tied for third in RBI and total bases, tied for fourth in runs scored, tied for sixth in extra-base hits and seventh in batting average.

Signed by the Rockies out of Bonao, Dominican Republic, during the 2024 international signing period, Brito entered the 2026 season as Colorado's No. 5 prospect and is currently ranked as the No. 73 prospect in baseball.

The All-Star Futures Game annually features many of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball and has served as a national showcase for future Major League stars.

The 2026 All-Star Futures Game will be played on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Fans can watch the game nationally on NBC at 9am Pacific/12 pm Eastern.







California League Stories from July 1, 2026

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