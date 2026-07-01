15 Hits Carry Fresno to 10-5 Win, Storm Drop Seventh in Eight Games

Published on July 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - It was more of the same Saturday night that it had been in the first four games of this week's series between the Storm and the Grizzlies. Fresno built a large lead and another late-inning charge from Lake Elsinore fell short in a 10-5 defeat for the Storm's seventh loss in eight games to start the second half of the season.

The Grizzlies tagged Storm starter Tyler Schmitt for three runs in the first inning thanks to a two-run double by Roldy Brito. One at-bat later, Tanner Thach blooped a soft single to left and scored Brito to cap off the inning.

After three scoreless innings, Fresno attacked again in the fifth. Carlos Renzullo smashed a run-scoring double to right to make it 4-0. After a walk from Luis Mendez, Storm reliever Brandon Langley threw a wild pitch to score another run. After that, Yeiker Reyes doubled down the right field line and scored two more runs. In the blink of an eye, Fresno more than doubled its lead and put the game effectively out of reach.

Lake Elsinore responded in the bottom of the sixth after a leadoff triple from Yoiber Ocopio and an RBI groundout by Dawson Willis got one back. 7-1 Fresno with three innings to play. The Grizzlies responded right away. A two-out two-run double from Wilder Dalis added more insult to injury to bring Fresno its largest lead of the night at 9-1.

The Storm seemed out of it after the first six innings but for a moment in the seventh, something changed. The Grizzlies brought in reliever Jhon Medina after starter Austin Newton pitched the first six innings. Medina walked the first four batters and exited without recording an out. A few wild pitches and a sacrifice fly later, the Storm plated four runs and cut the Grizzlies lead in half to 9-5.

But Fresno wouldn't go away. After getting a quick two outs, the Storm allowed a single and a walk to Matt Klein and Renzullo which led to a RBI-single by Mendez to crack double-digits for the Grizzlies. That ended the scoring between the two squads. Fresno walked away from Diamond Stadium tonight with a 10-5 win and its four of the series so far.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Sunday to face Fresno for game six of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the Grizzlies with the two teams splitting the series 3-3. The Storm will turn to RHP Isaiah Lowe (2-5, 6.86 ERA) to face Grizzlies LHP Brady Parker (4-3, 5.32 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from July 1, 2026

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