Ports Bang out 12 Runs to Start Second Half Strong

Published on June 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The second half of the 2026 season got off to a booming start for the Ports on Friday night, as they pounced on the Rawhide for a 12-3 victory at Banner Island Ballpark.

Donny Troconis threw 4.2 innings of one-run ball before running out of gas a bit in the fifth inning on a career-high 88 pitches to keep the Rawhide offense at bay. The first pitch thrown by Visalia starter Connor Foley was belted 369 feet out to right field by Daniel Bucciero for his seventh home run of the season and a 1-0 Stockton lead to get the party started.

The Ports (1-0, 28-39) blew the game open with a five-run second inning by taking advantage of some wildness from Foley. A sac fly with the bases loaded from Michael Brooks scored Logan Sauve to start the rally, before an RBI groundout for Breyson Guedez, and RBI singles from Bryan Andrade and Bobby Blandford along with a wild pitch capped the five-run frame to put Stockton up 6-0.

A solo home run (7) in the fourth inning by Pedro Catuy was the only run Troconis would surrender on the night and put the Rawhide (0-1, 28-39) on the board at 6-1. Jackson Nove finished off the fifth for Troconis and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, but did give up a couple of runs in the seventh inning. Only one of them would be earned as an RBI groundout plated one run and a throwing error by Bryan Arendt scored another to make it a closer game at 6-3 in the seventh.

It didn't stay that way for long, however, as Stockton's offense answered immediately in the bottom of the seventh, again capitalizing on wildness by the Rawhide. Walks for Guedez and Andrade were followed by a base hit for Blandford to load the bases with no one out.

With one down, Sauve doubled (5) into in right center to score a pair and give the Ports a bigger cushion at 8-3. The very next pitch was lined into center by Max Durrington to make it 9-3 Ports and a wild pitch scored Sauve for a 10-3 advantage. Stockton tacked on two more in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout for Edgar Montero and another wild pitch while Bjay Cooke closed out the contest with two scoreless innings.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bryan Andrade stretched his hit streak to seven games and Daniel Bucciero's current on-base streak is now at 16 games, and he's scored a run in five straight. It was Logan Sauve's second two-hit game, and he also walked twice.

UP NEXT: Saturday's tilt is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Chung-Hsiang Huang (0-2, 4.50) starting for the Rawhide versus RHP Luis Burgos (1-3, 7.56) on the mound for Stockton.

The Ports will be celebrating Native American Heritage Night with special fan activations, cultural presentations, and themed experiences that honor the history, contributions, and achievements of Indigenous People here in Stockton. It's also a post-game fireworks night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 20, 2026

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