Ports Get Shut Down by Storm in Series Opener

Published on July 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (18-13, 45-52) offense went quietly on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark, dropping game one of the six-game series with Lake Elsinore (12-19, 51-46) by a score of 6-1.

Storm starter Jesus Castro had pitched a couple of "good" games against the Ports this season, including getting a win by giving up just two runs in five innings against them on June 30. But he was flat out dominant tonight, allowing just one hit and no walks with seven punchouts over seven innings to get the win.

Stockton starter Alex Barr also pitched two good outings against Lake Elsinore this year, allowing just one run over eight combined innings in the two starts, but he would walk three batters and give up a solo homer in 3.2 innings while surrendering two earned runs (three total) to take the loss on Tuesday.

Barr walked two batters in the second inning before Qrey Lott blooped a double (11) down the right field line to put the Storm up 1-0. Catcher Ty Harvey launched his first home run of the season 358 feet out to right after battling two different injuries this year to make it 2-0 in the third.

Lott reached on an infield single with two away in the fourth, stole second, and got to third on a throwing error from catcher Ramon Landaeta. Conner Westenburg tried to bunt for a hit with two outs, but Landaeta would commit a second error in the inning on the throw to first, allowing Lott to score for a 3-0 Storm advantage.

A one out triple (3) for Bradley Frye started the seventh before he came in on a fielder's choice to make it 4-0. Jorge Quintana launched a 408-foot, two-run homer (5) over the Black Oak Casino Back Porch in right to extend the Lake Elsinore lead to 6-0 in the ninth.

The Ports finally got on the board in the ninth after a Breyson Guedez double (24) was followed by an RBI single for Bryan Andrade in the bottom of the inning. Stockton had two aboard with one out when Gavin Turley got back picked by Harvey at first, and a great throw on the run by Quintana at short ended the ballgame.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: San Jose defeated Rancho Cucamonga 12-4, but Fresno coughed up a lead in the ninth to Ontario, keeping the Ports tied for second place in the Cal League North second half standings.

Guedez' 24th double put him third in the league in two baggers, his 113 hits are second, and his .309 batting average is fourth.

UP NEXT: Game two is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Cecil Adler (0-0, 0.00) making his Cal League debut versus LHP Corey Braun (4-5, 6.39) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from July 29, 2026

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