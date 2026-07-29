Grizzlies' Streak Snapped by Tower Buzzers Comeback

Published on July 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies erased a three-run deficit behind Kyle Fossum's grand slam and carried a one-run lead into the ninth, but the Ontario Tower Buzzers scored twice without recording an out to walk off Fresno 7-6 Tuesday night at ONT Field.

The loss snapped Fresno's five-game winning streak and dropped the Grizzlies to 54-43 overall. Ontario improved to the same record while taking the opening game of the series between the California League's North and South Division contenders.

Ontario built an early lead against Marcos Herrera, beginning with three consecutive one-run innings. Mairoshendrick Martinus opened the bottom of the first with a double and scored two batters later on Easton Shelton's RBI double. Oswaldo Osorio walked and came home on Francisco Espinoza's single in the second. The Tower Buzzers added an unearned run in the third after Ching-Hsien Ko reached third on a fielding error and scored on Joendry Vargas' RBI double.

Herrera escaped a two-on threat in the second, then limited further damage in the third by striking out Shelton with Ko on third base. Jesus Freitez picked Vargas off third to end that inning and keep Fresno within three.

The Grizzlies broke through against Joel Cruz with two outs in the fifth. Ashly Andujar singled and advanced on a fielding error before Roynier Hernandez doubled to center, driving in Fresno's first run.

Luke Hansel bought the Grizzlies time to rally, retiring the first six hitters he faced after replacing Herrera in the fourth. Hansel ultimately covered 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits without issuing a walk.

Fresno's offense turned the game around after Peter Bonilla entered in the sixth. Wilder Dalis, Freitez and Landyn Vidourek drew three consecutive walks to load the bases before Bonilla could record an out.

Fossum made the free passes costly, launching a grand slam to center field for his ninth home run of the season. The swing erased Ontario's 3-1 lead and put Fresno ahead 5-3.

The Grizzlies added an unearned insurance run in the seventh. Freitez reached on an error, moved to second on Vidourek's sacrifice bunt and scored when Fossum dropped an RBI single into center. Fossum accounted for five of Fresno's six runs while finishing 2-for-5.

Ontario began cutting into the 6-3 deficit during the bottom of the seventh. Kellon Lindsey tripled with two outs and scored on a wild pitch, bringing the Tower Buzzers within two.

Fresno threatened to create more separation after loading the bases with nobody out in the eighth. Ontario reliever Dailoui Abad escaped by forcing Andujar out at home before Freitez grounded into an inning-ending double play that retired another runner at the plate.

The missed opportunity became more significant in the bottom half. Vargas singled, advanced to third on Brendan Tunink's base hit and scored on Osorio's RBI single. Vidourek prevented the tying run by starting a relay that cut Tunink down at home, preserving Fresno's 6-5 lead.

The Grizzlies went quietly in the ninth before Ontario immediately mounted its final rally against Yanzel Correa. Javier Herrera singled and scored the tying run when Martinus doubled into left field.

Correa then walked Lindsey before a wild pitch moved the winning run to third. After Ko was intentionally walked to load the bases, another wild pitch allowed Martinus to score without an out, completing Ontario's comeback.

Fresno finished with nine hits and drew nine walks but stranded 11 runners. Andujar reached three times and collected two hits, while Hernandez doubled, drove in a run and walked three times. Dalis also reached twice and scored on Fossum's grand slam.

Grif Hughes recorded the final two outs of the eighth after inheriting a runner at first, striking out Espinoza to preserve the lead. Abad earned the victory with 2.1 scoreless innings, while Correa was charged with the loss and his second blown save.

The Grizzlies and Tower Buzzers continue their six-game series Wednesday night at ONT Field as Angel Jimenez makes his return to the Grizzlies rotation against a rehabbing Blake Snell for the Tower Buzzers.

The game will be broadcast on 1430 ESPN Fresno beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The game is also available on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from July 29, 2026

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