Ports Blank Rawhide to Win Series

Published on June 21, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (29-40, 2-1) took the series finale in shutout fashion over Visalia 8-0. Stockton clinched their second series victory of the season, their first shutout victory, and are off to a 2-1 start in the second half.

The Cheladas started their Sunday with a bang, Gavin Turley launched a moonshot (4) that stayed fair down the left field line for the 1-0 lead in the first. Stockton added to the early lead in the second on a Shotaro Morii two-RBI double (5) and Max Durrington sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

As the Stockton offense settled down following the early outburst, Josiah Romeo kept things quiet on the pitching front. Romeo delivered six shutout innings allowing just three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Itsuki Takemoto delivered two scoreless innings over the seventh and eighth and Jackson Holmes closed out the shutout with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Cheladas would hit three more home runs to add to their lead. In the bottom of the sixth it was a no-doubter belted to right field by Edgar Montero (4) making it 6-0. Then solo home runs from Bryan Arendt (6) and Morii (2) in the eighth, giving Stockton their 8-0 lead.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Stockton's four home runs tie a team-high for the 2026 season, the first time happening on 6/12 vs. San Jose. Josiah Romeo earned his fourth straight win since coming back up from the Arizona Complex League. Montero and Morii each doubled, homered, and scored twice.

UP NEXT: The Ports travel to Rancho Cucamonga for game one of the series. Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from June 21, 2026

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