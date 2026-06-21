Quakes Outslug Tower Buzzers in Saturday Night Victory

Published on June 21, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (1-1, 37-31) kept their bats in rhythm from start to finish at ONT Field on Saturday night, swinging their way past the Ontario Tower Buzzers (1-1, 34-34) 13-8.

It did not take long for the Quakes to open their account, doing so in the top of the first inning. Jonny McGill ripped a double down the right field line, and Kevyn Castillo supplied a two-bagger to bring him home. Gabriel Davalillo followed up by serving a single into center field, scoring Castillo to place Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-0.

Ontario pulled a run back in the bottom of the second, but the Quakes canceled it out immediately, producing a two-spot in their next turn at bat. Walks to McGill and Castillo surrounded a Kendrey Maduro base hit, loading the bases for Davalillo. He promptly cashed in the RBI opportunity, lacing a two-run single to move Rancho Cucamonga in front 4-1.

The Tower Buzzers used a two-run third of their own to cut their deficit down to one, but once again, the Quakes formulated a response right away. McGill and Davalillo combined to drive in three runs on singles, handing Rancho Cucamonga a four-run lead.

Following a scoreless fifth, the Quakes added to it by clearing the wall in both the sixth and seventh. Hayden Alvarez launched a solo home run, and Marlon Quintero blasted a two-run shot, extending their advantage to seven.

However, the Tower Buzzers refused to surrender. They rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out to send the go-ahead run to the batter's box.

With the game approaching its climax, Quakes reliever Angelo Smith did not bow to the pressure. He calmly induced a double play to keep their cushion at three runs heading towards the final two frames.

Rancho Cucamonga built upon its newfound momentum over the final two frames, turning to small ball to tally three runs. Davalillo, Maduro, and Anyelo Marquez came through with runners on base, chipping in RBI singles to complete their offensive outburst, closing out the five-run victory.

The Quakes return to ONT Field one more time on Sunday at 1:05 PM for their series finale against the Tower Buzzers. LHP Derek Clark gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Tyler Gough for Ontario. Action resumes at Morongo Field on June 23rd at 6:30 PM as the Quakes face the Stockton Ports on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 21, 2026

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