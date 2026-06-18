Big 8th for Ports Seals Win over Rawhide

Published on June 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A five-run rally in the eighth inning lifted the Ports over the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night, as Stockton took game two of the six game set 10-6 in the penultimate game of the first half.

The Ports struck first in the first when Bryan Andrade belted his fifth home run of the season - and fourth in his last five games - 385 feet to right center for an early 1-0 lead. An RBI groundout for the Rawhide tied the game at 1-1, but the Ports put up three runs in the bottom of the second on a two-RBI double for Shotaro Morii and a blistering groundout at 103 miles per hour by Bobby Blandford off the of the pitcher's glove that deflected to the shortstop to go up 4-1.

Visalia had their own three-run rally in the top of the fourth, stringing together three hits around a hit by pitch. The final blow was a two-RBI double for Jose Alpuria to tie the game at four apiece. Stockton reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth on Morii's first home run as a member of the Ports, parking a 368-foot fly ball off the roof of the Black Oak Casino Back Porch to put the home team in front 5-4.

The Rawhide got their own solo home run from catcher Ivan Luciano to tie the game at 5-5 in the fifth, before Visalia took a 6-5 lead on an RBI groundout in the sixth inning. The Ports would be stuck on their five runs until a five-run outburst in the bottom of the eighth.

Daniel Bucciero led off the inning with a base hit to right followed by a scorching liner that short hopped the shortstop to put two aboard with no one out, and Max Durrington earned his second bunt single of the night to load the bases. Edgar Montero was hit on the top of his back foot to tie the game, getting an RBI the hard way, before Shotaro Morii walked to put Stockton ahead 7-6.

The Ports got some insurance on a sac fly from Michael Brooks and a two-RBI double into left center for Blandford for a 10-6 advantage going into the ninth. Kade Brown got around a two-out walk in the eighth inning and evaded any damage from a leadoff single and a walk in the ninth with a fly out to center and a game-ending double play started by Bucciero to seal the win.

UP NEXT: Game three is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Junior Ciprian (4-2, 2.61) going for Visalia versus RHP Shotaro Morii (0-2, 10.29) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from June 18, 2026

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