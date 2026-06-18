Tower Buzzers Strike in Late Innings, Defeat Quakes

Published on June 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (35-30) could not limit the damage in the final frames at ONT Field, allowing the Ontario Tower Buzzers (33-32) to collect an 8-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Right away, the Tower Buzzers turned to the long ball to establish an early lead. Chase Harlan delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and Ching-Hsien Ko followed it up with one of his own three innings later, firing Ontario in front 2-0.

Just past the game's halfway point, the Tower Buzzers doubled their advantage on a ball that did not leave the infield. A double and two walks loaded the bases for Easton Shelton with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, and he promptly hit a sharp ground ball behind second base. Although Kendrey Maduro made a diving stop, two runs came across to score, extending Ontario's lead to 4-0.

The Quakes, though, refused to lie down, and their bats sparked a comeback in the top of the sixth. Hayden Alvarez doubled to lead off the frame before advancing to third base on a wild pitch. Jonny McGill then drew a walk, placing runners on the corners for Maduro. He produced a sacrifice fly to score Alvarez, and the very next batter, Ryland Zaborowski, doubled to plate McGill. Kevyn Castillo earned a free pass, setting up Marlon Quintero for a game-tying two-run two-bagger, leveling the contest at four.

However, Rancho Cucamonga's momentum was short-lived. The Tower Buzzers rallied for four runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh, using a two-run Joendry Vargas triple and a two-run Oswaldo Osorio single to restore their edge at four heading into the final two frames.

Down to their final strike, the Quakes mounted one last threat, putting the tying run in the batter's box in the top of the ninth. Maduro cashed in a leadoff Anyelo Marquez walk, ripping a double off the center field wall. A wild pitch moved him up to third base, and Zaborowski worked a base on balls, setting up one last game-tying opportunity.

Nevertheless, Rancho Cucamonga did not have enough late magic to cap off another comeback, and Ontario picked up the final out shortly thereafter to secure the victory.

The Quakes return to ONT Field to close out the first half against the Tower Buzzers on Thursday at 6:35 PM. RHP Dylan Jordan gets the nod for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Brady Smith for Ontario. Play resumes at Morongo Field on June 23rd at 6:30 PM as the Stockton Ports head to town on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 18, 2026

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