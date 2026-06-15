Cheladas Golden Again with 7-1 Win over Giants

Published on June 14, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (25-38) salvaged the series finale with a wire-to-wire 7-1 victory. Stockton's win helped them avoid the sweep from San Jose (37-26), the California League North first-half champs.

The Cheladas took the early lead in the first on a Bryan Andrade two-run home run (4) launched down the left field line 411 feet. After scoring on that home run in the first, Breyson Guedez singled to score another in the third before coming home on Max Durrington's sacrifice fly, making it 4-0 in the third. The Stockton offense provided another two-run inning in the fourth with a pair of RBI doubles from Shotaro Morii (3) and Bobby Blandford (7) for a 6-0 lead.

Josiah Romeo was stellar in his Sunday afternoon start for the Cheladas. Romeo pitched a career- high six innings allowing just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. The Giants got their lone run on a Rod Barajas Jr. RBI-single in the fifth. Romeo bounced back in the sixth, striking out the side to end his strong outing against a potent San Jose offense.

The Cheladas got one more across in the bottom of the fifth on a Durrington RBI-single, making it 7-1, the final score in the Stockton win. Devin Kirby recorded a save, pitching a scoreless final three innings allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Stockton is now 4-1 when repping the Cheladas attire for Sunday home games.

Josiah Romeo has recorded five straight wins including two in the Arizona Complex League, and three for Stockton since returning to the A-ball roster. Romeo has pitched at least five innings in each of these five starts, striking out 25 to just seven walks.

UP NEXT: The Ports face Visalia at home for game one of the series. Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch.

Expect the unexpected every Tuesday at the ballpark! Fans can score BOGO Field Box tickets using promo code BOGO.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.