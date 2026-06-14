Grizzlies Run Away from Rawhide Behind 8-Run Sixth Inning

Published on June 14, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies turned one swing into an avalanche Saturday night, erupting for eight runs in the sixth inning and cruising to a 15-4 victory over the Visalia Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 entering the sixth and still searching for their first hit of the game, Fresno sent 12 batters to the plate in a game-changing inning punctuated by Kyle Fossum's second grand slam in the last eight days.

The outburst transformed a pitchers' duel into the Grizzlies' highest-scoring game in nearly two months and helped Fresno stay above .500 once again.

For the first five innings, both pitching staffs controlled the game.

Angel Jimenez struck out six over four scoreless innings for Fresno, allowing just one hit while keeping the Rawhide lineup quiet but exited before the start of the fifth.

Visalia starter Connor Foley and reliever Mervin Fell were equally effective early, holding the Grizzlies hitless through the first five innings.

The Rawhide scratched across the game's first run in the fifth.

Pedro Catuy singled against Grizzlies reliever Yanzel Correa, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Eliesbert Alejos lined a two-out RBI single to center field, giving Visalia a 1-0 advantage.

Correa would finish the inning by striking out the side despite the run.

Fresno's offense came alive immediately in the sixth.

Kyle Fossum opened the inning with a double off the right field wall to register the first hit of the night for the Grizzlies.

Cam Nelson drew a walk and Yeiker Reyes reached on a bunt single to load the bases.

Carlos Renzullo tied the game with an RBI single and Tanner Thach followed with a two-run single to put Fresno in front.

Matt Klein added an RBI single before Fossum returned to the plate and launched a grand slam over the barn in right-center field, capping an eight-run inning and giving Fresno an 8-1 lead.

The Grizzlies continued to add on in the seventh.

Renzullo doubled with two outs and Thach lined an RBI single to right field to plate him, stretching Fresno's advantage to 9-1.

Any hopes of a Visalia comeback disappeared in the eighth.

Luis Mendez and Jeremy Ciriaco reached to begin the inning before Fossum and Nelson drew consecutive walks.

Reyes delivered an RBI single, Ashly Andujar worked a bases-loaded walk, and Renzullo added another RBI on a fielder's choice.

Thach capped the five-run inning with a sacrifice fly as Fresno pushed its lead to 14-1.

Visalia answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth on Pedro Blanco's three-run homer, but the Grizzlies immediately got one run back when Fossum connected for his second home run of the night in the ninth inning.

Fossum turned in one of the most productive games by a Grizzlies hitter this season, finishing 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, five RBI, four runs scored and a walk.

The grand slam was his fifth homer of the season while the ninth-inning blast gave him six. He second multi-homer game of his professional career was nearly a carbon copy of his first last Saturday as he had a grand slam and a solo homer in that one.

He's the first Grizzlies hitter to deliver multiple grand slams this season and that is the 6th grand slam for Fresno this season.

Thach continued his strong season by going 2-for-4 with four RBI to move back into sole possession of the league-lead.

Reyes, Renzullo and Mendez each collected two hits. Fresno finished 8-for-12 with runners in scoring position and scored 15 runs despite recording only 12 hits.

The pitching staff was equally impressive.

Jimenez, Yanzel Correa and Jhon Medina combined for 13 strikeouts while limiting the Rawhide to seven hits.

Correa earned his second victory of the season after striking out five over two innings of relief, and Fresno played error-free defense behind the staff.

With the victory, the Grizzlies improved to 32-30 overall and maintain the season series advantage over Visalia heading into the series finale Sunday night.

The Grizzlies will turn to lefty Ethan Cole for his second start of the week. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm.

The Grizzlies broadcast will begin at 5:20pm with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show.







California League Stories from June 14, 2026

Grizzlies Run Away from Rawhide Behind 8-Run Sixth Inning - Fresno Grizzlies

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