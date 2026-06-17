Rawhide Outslug Ports in 10-5 Loss

Published on June 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Game one of the series with Visalia to close out the first half got away from the Ports on Tuesday night, with the Rawhide eventually taking control in a 10-5 loss for Stockton.

The Ports came into the final three games of the first half looking to avoid finishing in last place, and were off to a decent start at the task before Visalia pulled away.

Stockton trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the second inning when uber prospect Edgar Montero mashed a home run (3) 462 feet to the right of the batter's eye in center to tie the game at one apiece. But the Rawhide belted a homer of their own in the third with a runner on to go up 3-1 and scored another run on a wild pitch for a 4-1 lead.

Runs in the fourth and the fourth and the fifth for Visalia stretch their lead to 6-1 before Daniel Bucciero's sixth home run of the season with Cesar Gonzalez on base cut it to a 6-3 Visalia lead.

Another run in the eighth for the Rawhide was followed by a two-homer ninth inning for the visitors to go up 10-3. Gonzalez continued his power surge in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run shot (4) for his third home run since June 10, but that's all the closer the Ports would get in the 10-5 loss.

UP NEXT: Game two is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Simon Gregersen (1-1, 3.18) making his second start for Visalia vs. LHP Jackson Phipps (2-2, 6.50) whose ERA is almost four runs better as a starter than as a reliever.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.