Ashly Andujar Calls Game, Grizzlies Walk-Off Series Opener After Austin Newton's Stellar Start

Published on June 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif.- Austin Newton delivered the Grizzlies' best start of the season, Wilder Dalis made an immediate impact in his return, and Ashly Andujar supplied the finishing touch Tuesday night.

After wasting scoring chance after scoring chance for eight innings, Fresno finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth as Andujar lined a two-out walk-off single to left field, scoring Jesus Freitez and lifting the Grizzlies to a 4-3 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers at Chukchansi Park.

The win improved Fresno to 34-30, assuring them of a 1st half record above .500, and snapped a frustrating night offensively in which the Grizzlies stranded eight runners and went just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Thanks to Newton's dominant seven-inning effort, however, the Grizzlies stayed within striking distance long enough to complete their first walk-off victory of the season.

Fresno grabbed the early lead in the second inning. Tanner Thach lined his 18th double of the season into right field and scored moments later when Carlos Renzullo punched a single through the right side for a 1-0 advantage.

Newton cruised through the early innings and received help from his defense. Jesus Freitez threw out Ryan Picollo attempting to steal in the second inning, and Newton later picked off Estevan Moreno after a fourth-inning single.

The right-hander repeatedly worked around traffic while keeping the 66ers off the scoreboard through four innings.

Inland Empire finally broke through in the fifth.

George Feliz led off the inning with a solo home run before Starlin Aguilar doubled and eventually scored on Dervy Ventura's two-out RBI double.

Ventura tried stretching the hit into a triple but was thrown out on a relay from Cameron Nelson to Ashly Andujar and Luis Mendez, allowing Fresno to escape trailing only 2-1.

The Grizzlies answered immediately in the bottom half. Freitez launched the first home run of his Fresno career, a solo shot to center field that tied the game at 2-2.

Fresno continued to threaten throughout the night but could not find the timely hit, leaving runners stranded in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings despite collecting 12 hits.

Lost amid the late drama was a dominant outing from Newton. The right-hander turned in arguably the strongest start by a Fresno pitcher this season, allowing two runs on eight hits across seven innings while striking out six without issuing a walk.

Newton faced 26 batters, recorded three outs on the bases, and repeatedly made big pitches to keep the game tied.

The Grizzlies defense also backed him with some key plays, Cam Nelson made a diving catch in center to start the game and also prevented a go-ahead run from scoring in the sixth, unleashing a laser to the plate for an inning-ending double-play and his 8th outfield assist of the year.

The Grizzlies appeared poised to break through in the seventh when Kyle Fossum doubled into the gap.

Dalis entered as a pinch runner and advanced to third with one out, but Fresno could not bring him home.

An inning later, Thach and Renzullo collected consecutive two-out singles before another scoring opportunity slipped away.

Dylan Crooks took over in the eighth and retired the side in order before Inland Empire briefly seized control in the ninth.

Moreno connected for a solo home run to center field, giving the 66ers a 3-2 lead and putting Fresno three outs from defeat.

Instead, Dalis ignited the comeback.

Activated earlier in the day after spending more than a month away from the club, Dalis stepped to the plate leading off the ninth and delivered immediately.

On the first swing of his return, he drilled a double to the top of the deepest part of the right-center field wall for his first hit as a Grizzly in more than a month.

Unlike the 7th, the Grizzlies executed as Yeiker Reyes followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Dalis to third.

Freitez then hit a ground ball to shortstop, allowing Dalis to score the tying run on a fielder's choice.

After Freitez stole second and moved to third on a groundout, Andujar stepped in with two outs and lined a single into left field.

Freitez scored easily as Andujar was mobbed by teammates after recording the first walk-off hit of his Grizzliescareer.

Crooks earned the victory to improve to 2-0, while Jose Gabriel Torres took the loss.

Fresno will look to build on the momentum Wednesday night when the six-game series continues at Chukchansi Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm as Brady Parker is on the mound for Fresno against Aiden Butler of Inland Empire.







California League Stories from June 17, 2026

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