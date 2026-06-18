Renzullo Lifts Grizzlies in 8th, Fresno Earns Fourth Straight Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies erased two separate deficits and leaned on timely hitting late to earn a 6-5 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

Carlos Renzullo delivered the game-winning hit in the eighth inning, driving home pinch-runner Jeremy Ciriaco with a two-out double as Fresno secured its second consecutive one-run victory and improved to 35-30 on the season.

The Grizzlies collected 11 hits and went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position, overcoming an early 3-1 deficit and then rallying again after Inland Empire tied the game in the seventh.

Fresno has now won the first two games of the six-game series and moved five games above .500 for the first time since late May.

Fresno opened the scoring in the second inning. Wilder Dalis worked a walk and advanced all the way around when 66ers starter Aiden Butler threw a pickoff attempt into the outfield.

Kyle Fossum followed with a sharp RBI single to center, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 advantage.

Inland Empire answered in the third when Grant Jay tripled and scored on Brady O'Brien's RBI single. The 66ers then jumped ahead in the fourth after Cesar Quintas drew a walk ahead of Estevan Moreno's two-run homer to left-center, giving Inland Empire a 3-1 lead.

Brady Parker battled through four innings in his second start with Fresno.

The right-hander struck out six while allowing three runs on five hits.

Parker also helped limit damage with a key pickoff of O'Brien in the third inning, one of two pickoffs recorded by Fresno pitchers in the game.

The Grizzlies responded with their biggest inning of the night in the fifth.

Carlos Renzullo started the rally with a double before Jesus Freitez chopped an RBI single past first base to make it 3-2.

After Cam Nelson reached, Ashly Andujar lined a single to right and Roldy Brito followed with a game-tying RBI knock.

Tanner Thach then delivered the biggest swing of the inning, driving a two-run double to center to score both Andujar and Brito and put Fresno back in front 5-3.

Thach continued his strong season with another multi-hit performance, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBI and his 19th double of the year. The California League batting leader has now driven in 63 runs this season and collected 90 hits, extending his league-leading totals.

Fresno's offense received contributions throughout the lineup.

Andujar collected two hits and scored a run, Brito added an RBI single, Freitez chipped in an RBI hit, and Fossum finished 2-for-4 with a run driven in.

Dalis reached base twice and doubled, while Renzullo paced the club with two doubles, two hits, and the game-winning RBI.

Easton Marks entered in the fifth inning and initially stabilized the game.

The right-hander stranded the inherited runner in the fifth and worked scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth before running into trouble in the seventh. Inland Empire put two on with one out and eventually tied the contest when Quintas lined a two-run single to right field, knotting the game at 5-5.

The tie lasted only an inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Fossum doubled into the right-center gap and was replaced by pinch-runner Jeremy Ciriaco.

Two batters later, Renzullo bounced a ground-ball double past shortstop Dustin Crenshaw and into left-center field, allowing Ciriaco to race home with the go-ahead run and restoring Fresno's lead at 6-5.

Marks earned the victory after tossing four innings of relief, allowing two runs while helping bridge the game to the ninth. The win improved the right-hander to 3-2 on the season.

Seth Clausen handled the final three outs and looked every bit the late-inning stopper.

The right-hander retired Aiden Taurek on a groundout before striking out Ricardo Cova and Cesar Quintas to secure his sixth save of the season and finish off the 6-5 victory.

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 35-30 overall and will look for a fifth straight victory Thursday night against the 66ers at Chukchansi Park when Riley Kelly takes the mound to close the first half.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm in Downtown Fresno.







California League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.