Comeback Bid Falls Short, Errors Prove Costly in Grizzlies' 6-4 Loss to 66ers

Published on June 21, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies battled back late but could not overcome an early deficit Saturday night, falling 6-4 to the Inland Empire 66ers at Chukchansi Park.

Inland Empire took advantage of a first-inning Fresno error to score an unearned run and never trailed, taking the first two games of the second half after the Grizzlies won the first three games of the series.

The 66ers struck immediately when Ricardo Cova and Estevan Moreno opened the game with singles. A throwing error allowed both runners to score, giving Inland Empire a 2-0 lead before the Grizzlies came to the plate.

Fresno answered with a run in the third inning. Ashly Andujar singled, Carlos Renzullo was hit by a pitch and Adael Amador lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Ethan Cole settled in after the opening frame and held the 66ers in check until the fifth.

Inland Empire broke the game open with two outs in the inning as Grant Jay lined a two-run double to left before George Feliz and Jay successfully executed a double steal that plated another run. The three-run rally extended the 66ers lead to 5-1.

The Grizzlies struggled to generate offense against Inland Empire starter Scott Rouse, who allowed just one unearned run across five innings in his first appearance of the season against Fresno. Rouse scattered three hits and struck out three before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Fresno began to chip away in the eighth inning. Jesus Freitez singled and Cameron Nelson reached before Roldy Brito ripped a triple into center field, scoring Nelson and trimming the deficit to 5-2.

Brito's fifth triple of the season gave him 56 RBI on the year.

Moreno provided an insurance run for Inland Empire in the ninth, launching a solo home run to left field to push the advantage to 6-2. The homer was Moreno's eighth of the season and his fourth extra-base hit of the series.

The Grizzlies made one final push in the bottom of the ninth. Wilder Dalis drew a walk before Andujar, Renzullo and Freitez delivered consecutive singles. Renzullo drove in Dalis and Freitez followed with an RBI single to bring the tying run to the plate with one out.

Cole Cheatham entered from the bullpen and retired the final two hitters to secure his second save and preserve the 66ers victory. Andujar and Freitez each collected two hits for Fresno, while Nelson, Dalis, Brito and Renzullo added one hit apiece.

With the loss, the Grizzlies fell to 36-32 and 0-2 on the second half while Inland Empire improved to 30-38 and 2-0.

Fresno will look to win the series Sunday afternoon in the finale of the six-game set at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies broadcast will begin at 4:50pm with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show and first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm.







California League Stories from June 21, 2026

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