Grizzlies Can't Hold Early Lead in 4-2 Loss to Storm

Published on June 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies struck first but could not hold the early lead Wednesday night, falling 4-2 to the Lake Elsinore Storm at The Diamond.

Fresno built the first threat of the night in the second inning when Tanner Thach lined his 21st double of the season into left field.

Wilder Dalis followed with a single to right, and Matt Klein brought Thach home with a line-drive single to left to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

Lake Elsinore answered immediately in the bottom half against Luke Hansel.

Yoiber Ocopio doubled to open the inning, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Yimy Tovar that also turned into an error. Conner Westenburg later stole second and third before Dawson Willis doubled him home with two outs, putting the Storm ahead 2-1.

Hansel settled in from there and kept the Grizzlies within a run. The right-hander worked four innings, allowing two runs, only one earned, on four hits while striking out four without issuing a walk.

Fresno had opportunities to swing the game back, finishing with nine hits and putting traffic on base throughout the night.

The Grizzlies went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position but were hurt by three Lake Elsinore double plays, including a key turn in the seventh after Kyle Fossum and Yeiker Reyes opened the inning with singles.

The Storm added to the lead in the fifth when Willis homered off Bryson Van Sickle, stretching Lake Elsinore's advantage to 3-1. An inning later, the Storm used a Fresno error and Tovar's RBI single to make it 4-1.

Van Sickle covered the final four innings for Fresno and allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out four. The Grizzlies pitching staff did not issue a walk, but Lake Elsinore used extra bases, stolen bases and two Fresno errors to create just enough separation.

Fresno made one last push in the ninth. Klein drew a leadoff walk, Carlos Renzullo reached on a force play, stole second and moved to third on a balk before Jeremy Ciriaco singled him home with two outs.

But Sean Barnett finished the game with a groundout, allowing the Storm to even the series with a 4-2 win.

The series continues Thursday night 6:05pm in Lake Elsinore as the Grizzlies will send Easton Marks to the hill for his first professional start.

The Grizzlies broadcast will be on 790 ESPN Fresno beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 5:50pm.







California League Stories from June 24, 2026

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