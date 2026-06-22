Haley Named California League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, announced Monday that left-handed pitcher Talon Haley has been named California League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 15-21.

Not only is this the first league honor for Haley, but it is also the Quakes' first weekly honor this season as well as their first since re-joining the Los Angeles Angels organization prior to the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Haley delivered five scoreless innings in his start against the Ontario Tower Buzzers. He scattered one hit and two walks, tying his season-high eight strikeouts to secure his first professional win and Rancho Cucamonga's first victory in their first-ever trip to ONT Field.

Following a 12-game road trip, the Quakes return home to Morongo Field on Tuesday, June 23rd at 6:30 PM to open a six-game series against the Stockton Ports. Fans are welcomed back to Rancho Cucamonga for Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday. In addition to $2 hot dogs, popcorn, and tacos all night long, anyone who redeems 10 or more bottles or cans will receive up to four tickets, courtesy of Healthy RC.







California League Stories from June 22, 2026

Haley Named California League Pitcher of the Week - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

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