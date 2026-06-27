Four Errors Doom Ports in 5-2 Loss

Published on June 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports threw the ball around on Friday night at Morongo Field, committing four errors and dropping game four 5-2 to give the Quakes a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.

Corey Braun's return from the injured list got off to an inauspicious start when gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced in Hayden Alvarez to put the Quakes up 1-0. But the left hander settled in from there in his first game on the mound since May 15 after dealing with a shoulder injury. He would go on to allow just the one run over four innings on three hits and one walk with five punchouts on 52 pitches for a good performance in his return.

Donny Troconis entered in the fifth and was instantly subjected to the Ports defensive miscues on the night. The normally surehanded Daniel Bucciero committed an error at third to start the inning before an RBI double and a single plated a pair for a 3-0 Quakes lead. The first run reached on the error and the second run came in after what should have been the third out, and thus both were unearned against Troconis.

Two doubles for the Quakes with an error in between led to another run scoring in the sixth before the Ports finally got on the board in the seventh. Quakes starter Derek Clark made some good adjustments from the last time he faced Stockon when the Cheladas hung the loss on him on May 31 by scoring five runs off the lefty. But on Friday night he kept the strong stretch he was on going by throwing 6.1 innings and allowing just four hits and one walk with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Clark exited with one out in the seventh after throwing 87 pitches and two runners aboard. Former Pacific Tiger Jakob Guardado entered and gave up RBI singles to Bryan Arendt and Tommy Takayoshi as the Ports cut it to a 4-2 deficit. That would be all the closer Stockton would get though as right hander Alex Martinez shut them out the rest of the way. The Quakes tacked on an insurance run with Stockton committing two more errors in the bottom of the seventh for the 5-2 loss.

The game was the fifth time this season the Ports committed four errors in the game and they are winless in all of them.

UP NEXT: Game five is scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch Saturday night with hard throwing RHP Trey Gregory-Alford (4-3, 3.70) starting for the Quakes versus RHP Luis Burgos (1-3, 7.39) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from June 26, 2026

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